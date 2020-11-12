Keeper Technology Approved for Purchasing by Virginia Higher Education Procurement Consortium

ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Technology, a leading provider of integrated data management solutions, today announced that the Virginia Higher Educational Procurement Consortium (VHEPC) has added the company as an approved vendor for IT services to Virginia's public institutions; contract number UVA-AGR-IT-00286-Keeper. The contract runs through December 2025 with two one-year options. Keeper Technology offers data storage solutions to meet the unique challenges of higher education.

Keeper Technology

By utilizing strategic sourcing principles and the collective buying power of Virginia's higher education institutions, VHEPC identifies opportunities, leverages vendors, and recommends a course of action to further the strategic sourcing initiatives of the schools it supports. The organization focuses on strategy, cooperation, and procurement.

Keeper Technology's client-centered approach is ideal for tackling the time and cost challenges of the schools VHEPC serves.

Jeff Podgorski, Keeper Technology's Director of Sales Strategy said, "It is our goal to bring forward strategic technologies, easing the pressure put on underlying infrastructure as organizations escalate their need to find insight from student data, further expand virtualized environments, and leverage more video content. All while keeping sensitive data secure and within budget guidelines."

Eligible buyers include 14 Virginia higher education institutions: College of William and Mary, George Mason University, James Madison University, Longwood University, Old Dominion University, Radford University, University of Mary Washington, University of Virginia, University of Virginia at Wise, Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia Community College System, Virginia Military Institute, Virginia Tech and VASCUPP.

About Keeper Technology

Keeper Technology is an Ashburn, VA based small business delivering state-of-the-art, integrated data storage solutions for more than 15 years to public and private sector clients who need enterprise-class data storage, management, and processing solutions. The Keeper team has established enduring relationships as a value-added reseller. To learn more about Keeper Technology, visit: www.keepertech.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Karen Donald

571-223-7429

[email protected]

SOURCE Keeper Technology

