ASHBURN, Va., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Technology, a leading provider of information technology and integrated data management solutions, today announced that it has been awarded a prime contract position on NASA's Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) VI Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) under Category A IT Solutions.

Keeper Technology Awarded Prime Contract Position on NASA SEWP VI, Category A-IT Solutions

The SEWP VI contract vehicle enables federal agencies to procure a broad range of IT products, solutions, and services quickly and efficiently, while satisfying regulatory and socioeconomic requirements. Category A is reserved for IT solutions encompassing hardware, software, and integrated systems that support mission-critical federal operations. The SEWP VI contract is expected to begin November 1, 2026, and run through October 31, 2036.

"Being selected as an initial awardee for SEWP VI, Category A, is a significant milestone for Keeper Technology," said David Donald, President and CEO. "This award reflects our team's continued commitment to deliver best-of breed, innovative, reliable, and secure IT solutions to NASA and our other federal government customers. It also expands our ability to support a broader scope of federal agencies by optimizing procurement with the speed and flexibility needed to modernize their evolving mission-critical systems."

With this award, Keeper Technology joins a select group of contractors authorized to deliver IT solutions across the federal marketplace through SEWP VI. The company will offer agencies streamlined access to its portfolio of IT infrastructure, systems integration, and enterprise technology services, all backed by Keeper Technology's 21-year track record solving mission critical customer challenges and ever-increasing enterprise data requirements.

"SEWP VI provides our federal partners with an efficient, compliant path to acquiring the technology solutions they need," added Jeff Podgorski, Vice President of Solutions "We look forward to leveraging this contract to deepen existing relationships and build new partnerships across the federal government."

Keeper Technology's inclusion on SEWP VI, Category A, underscores the company's ongoing growth and its dedication to supporting the federal government's evolving IT and cybersecurity needs.

About Keeper Technology

For 21 years, Keeper Technology, LLC, a Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB), has specialized in scalable data storage and management solutions for government and industry clients with complex data needs. The company designs high-performance storage infrastructures, including hybrid and on-premise solutions, and provides data protection, storage optimization, and custom integration services across petabytes of storage. Keeper Technology also offers specialized expertise in hyper-converged and software-defined storage, making it well-suited for mission-critical applications.

To learn more about Keeper Technology, visit: www.keepertech.com and follow on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Karen Hannum-Donal

Keeper Technology

571-223-7429

[email protected]

www.keepertech.com/

Connie Belsito

FireSource 360

703-338-2449

[email protected]

www.firesource360.com

SOURCE Keeper Technology