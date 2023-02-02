Keeper Technology Named 2022 Ultimate Contributor of the Year by Infinidat

Infinidat recognizes channel partners for outstanding performance

ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Technology, a leading provider of integrated data management solutions, today announced that it has been named '2022 Ultimate Contributor of the Year' by Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions. The award recognizes Keeper Technology as the partner that has shown the highest and most consistent time investment with Infinidat go-to-market initiatives in 2022.

Keeper Technology

"Keeper Technology is honored to be the recipient of the Ultimate Contributor of the Year Award from Infinidat," said Dave Donald, CEO of Keeper Technology. "Our partnership with the Infinidat Federal team ensures that our government customers can optimize application and workload performance with Infinidat's patented AI-based deep leaning storage. This is an important addition to our solutions capabilities."

For the past 18 years, Keeper Technology has been solving mission critical customer challenges and ever-increasing enterprise data requirements with customized, state-of-the-art, integrated data management and processing solutions using the industry's best technologies. Keeper Technology focuses on providing end-to-end capabilities from data capture at the edge to high-performance analysis while ensuring long-term preservation.

"Keeper Technology has earned the recognition from Infinidat as the Ultimate Contributor – Federal, showing consistent investment with us for a clear strategy to add significant value to our U.S. Federal business," said Troy Fortune, President, Infinidat Federal. "We're pleased to be partnering with Keeper Technology to bring state-of-the-art, proven enterprise storage solutions to mission requirements of our Federal customers."

About Keeper Technology

Keeper Technology is an Ashburn, Virginia based national systems integrator delivering state-of-the-art, integrated data storage solutions for more than 18 years to public and private sector clients who need enterprise-class data storage, management, and processing solutions. As systems integrators, the company brings together the best of commodity hardware, open-source projects, and commercial software to create uniquely repeatable capabilities for dynamic systems. To learn more about Keeper Technology, visit: www.keepertech.com and follow on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Karen Hannum-Donald

Keeper Technology

571-223-7429

[email protected]

www.keepertech.com/

Connie Belsito

FireSource 360

703-338-2449

[email protected]

www.firesource360.com

SOURCE Keeper Technology