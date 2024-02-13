Keeper Technology Named 2023 Partner of the Year - Federal by Infinidat

Infinidat Celebrates Channel Partners for Stellar Performance

ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Technology, a leading provider of integrated data management solutions, today announced that it has been named '2023 Partner of the Year – Federal' by Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions. The award recognizes Keeper Technology as the partner that demonstrated the ability to increase engagement and drive powerful business value for their shared federal customers from Infinidat's portfolio of industry-acclaimed solutions.

"We are honored that Keeper Technology has been recognized as the Federal Partner of the Year by Infinidat. This award is a testament to the robustness of our strategic partnership and our unwavering commitment to investing in the most cost-effective data storage and processing solutions for our government customers," said Dave Donald, CEO of Keeper Technology LLC. "Our relationship with Infinidat Federal is a key component of our focus on expanding our portfolio and delivering a diverse range of high-value storage solutions that address the comprehensive data lifecycle needs of government agencies."

Keeper Technology's commitment to engineering excellence, business integrity, and open communication has made the company a trusted advisor to the US Government's most secure environments for more than 18 years. The partnership with the Infinidat Federal team is an instrumental component in ensuring that government customers are successful at innovating by leveraging the industry's leading technologies with expert solutions.

"Keeper Technology is at the forefront of helping the U.S. federal government improve their storage infrastructure to handle ever-increasing amounts of data," said Steve Sullivan, CRO at Infinidat. "Keeper Technology's partnership with Infinidat is creating exciting new opportunities that unlock greater cost savings, higher capacity, and increased reliability for government IT customers with innovative storage solutions. We're proud to recognize Keeper Technology as the Partner of the Year−Federal for their commitment to Infinidat and their expertise in shaping the future of data infrastructures for the public sector."

Keeper Technology delivers state-of-the-art, integrated data storage solutions to public and private sector clients who need enterprise-class data storage, management, and processing solutions. Keeper Technology's partnerships with leading storage solutions providers enable the company to combine the best commodity hardware, open-source projects, and commercial software to create uniquely repeatable capabilities for dynamic systems.

Over the last 18 years, the company has empowered mission-critical environments to securely store and manage hundreds of petabytes of data and billions of files using the systems we architect, deploy, and support.

To learn more about Keeper Technology, visit: www.keepertech.com and follow on LinkedIn.

