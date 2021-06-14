Keeper Technology Proud to be Named Quantum's Growth Partner of the Year

ASHBURN, Va., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Technology, a leading provider of integrated data management solutions, has been named Quantum Growth Partner of the Year for Enterprise Storage Solutions among their channel partners for fiscal year 2021. For more than 16 years, Keeper Technology's expert consulting and engineering services team has delivered integrated solutions featuring Quantum's best of breed technologies for national defense and intelligence customers.

"StorNext has always been a cornerstone technology for our team as it allows our customers to build complex workflows with the confidence that their data is always accessible and protected," said Dave Donald, CEO of Keeper Technology. "Furthermore, many of our customers leverage open-source projects in their environment and Keeper's expertise with these technologies bridges the gap from off-the-shelf to a fully integrated solution."

Keeper Technology showcases deep experience supporting customers critical missions through enhanced data collection, classification, processing, and preservation. Quantum's ever expanding technology portfolio with product offerings such as R-Series for ruggedized deployable storage, ATFS and CatDV for workflow and cataloging, and ActiveScale for archiving, delivers on customers' dynamic requirements. Keeper Technology and Quantum are poised to continue to provide exceptional value to a wide variety of mission systems and enterprise environments.

About Keeper Technology

Keeper Technology is an Ashburn, VA based national systems integrator delivering state-of-the-art, integrated data storage solutions for more than 16 years to public and private sector clients who need enterprise-class data storage, management, and processing solutions. To learn more about Keeper Technology, visit: www.keepertech.com and follow on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Karen Hannum-Donald

Keeper Technology

571-223-7429

[email protected]

www.keepertech.com/

SOURCE Keeper Technology