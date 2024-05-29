Keeper Unveils Revamped Browser Extension to Improve Usability

New features include a modernized design and simplified process of finding and creating records

CHICAGO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged access, secrets and remote connections, today announces the rollout of an upgraded User Interface (UI) for its browser extension – now available across all supported browsers. With a modernized design and simplified process of finding and creating records for users, the refreshed UI is a continuation of Keeper's ongoing UI enhancements throughout its entire line of solutions. The updated browser extension features a range of improvements tailored to meet the evolving needs of users, which were guided by Voice of the Customer (VoC) feedback.

Key highlights of the revamped UI include:

Effortless Record Management : Records now appear directly on the extension homepage, allowing for quick access and a streamlined user experience.

: Records now appear directly on the extension homepage, allowing for quick access and a streamlined user experience. Enhanced Search Functionality : Users can easily search and find records using improved search capabilities, including new sorting options and filters by type.

: Users can easily search and find records using improved search capabilities, including new sorting options and filters by type. Simplified Record Creation : With one-click record creation and "quick adding" functionality, users can effortlessly generate new records, accelerating the process.

: With one-click record creation and "quick adding" functionality, users can effortlessly generate new records, accelerating the process. Improved Account Visibility: A dropdown feature enables users with multiple accounts to seamlessly navigate between them, enhancing accessibility.

"We're excited to introduce these latest updates to our browser extension, aimed at providing our users with a more intuitive and efficient experience," said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder, Keeper Security. "By listening closely to user feedback and leveraging innovative design, we've tailored our UI to meet the diverse needs of our growing user base and united all of our products and features with a cohesive look and feel, accessibility and usability."

To experience these enhancements firsthand, users are encouraged to update their browser extension or visit the browser extension store for Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge or Brave to download the latest version.

