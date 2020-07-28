Keeping A Steady Pulse: Sigma Drilling Technologies

KATY, Texas, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Drilling Technologies, a solutions-driven oil and gas company focused on pulsation control technology to provide higher efficiency during the drilling process, was recently quoted in a feature cover article inside Energy CIO Insights Magazine's onshore and offshore edition highlighting "smart and effective pulsation control solutions". Founder/owner Justin Manley was quoted saying "We have designed our CFC Kit in such a way that users can utilize their existing assets to achieve increased performance in both energy mitigation and MWD signal detection".

The CFC Kit is just one of the company's product offerings for drilling companies to upgrade their equipment cost-effectively. All technologies developed by Sigma were created to upgrade old industry standards and were designed to save money, lessen downtime, and establish a much safer work environment while increasing performance. Sigma's current products include:

In general, Sigma's pulsation control products can save drilling and operating companies thousands of dollars in equipment and downtime while maintaining and increasing operational excellence.

ABOUT SIGMA DRILLING TECHNOLOGIES:

Sigma Drilling Technologies takes pride in their perpetual search for new pulsation control solutions for the oil and gas industry customer. From quality custom engineered and built products to groundbreaking advancements and upgrades for existing systems, Sigma Drilling Technologies is on the forefront of technology. Sigma constantly strives to be a trusted solution provider. They are a small company focused on technology advancement and problem solving within the petroleum industry. They produce high-quality products for both onshore and offshore drilling. They take pride in providing assistance and support to their partners. Overall, their mission is to run an honest business, to be productive members of their society and industry, and to give back to their community. For more information on Sigma Drilling Technologies, visit their website: www.sigmadrillingtech.com.

