Keeping Fit Goes High Tech for Elders at Parker

Parker, President and CEO Roberto Muñiz says this is one way the company is using technology to better serve residents and community members and to stay true to its vision, which is to make aging part of life.

"As part of our strategic direction we are testing and investing in technology that can support our residents and staff, including sensors, telehealth and voice-enabled digital assistants," added Muñiz. "HUR SmartTouch technology is a great choice for our fitness center and is an extension of this work."

"We are thrilled to partner with Parker on this exciting new evolution of their wellness vision. We share the same passion and commitment in helping older adults successfully age and remain active and strong for life," says HUR CEO, Robert McGuffin.

The renovation implements a wellness system that promotes independence and ease. The system also monitors and tracks individual progress and provides metrics to improve someone's body, muscle mass and overall lifestyle.

Engineered specifically for older adults, HUR machines are equipped with HUR SmartTouch technology, a smart computerized exercise and operating solution. Customized training programs are created for each visitor and the information is entered into the system. Each user is then guided through workout sessions, their individual preferences are remembered and the system tracks their progress.

For more information about Parker and their state-of-the-art Wellness Center, please visit parkerlife.org.

About Parker: Parker is a nonprofit, New Jersey-based aging services organization with 110 years' experience, that is committed to changing perceptions about aging, empowering older Americans, and making aging part of life. Since 1907, Parker has challenged and expanded the idea of what it means to grow older in America—and how everyone can be #WithIt.

About HUR: With world-leading equipment, innovative computerized training software, consultative services and over 30 years of experience, HUR is the number one partner in the world for strength training solutions for active aging, senior living and rehabilitation. Find out more: https://www.hurusa.com

Media Contact

Danielle Woodruffe

Parker

732.565.2425

dwoodruffe@parkerlife.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keeping-fit-goes-high-tech-for-elders-at-parker-300669751.html

SOURCE Parker

Related Links

https://www.parkerlife.org

