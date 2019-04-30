Keeping IDentities Safe congratulates Illinois and Montana for federal Department of Homeland Security confirmation they have met REAL ID standards

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeping IDentities Safe, a Washington D.C. based non-profit, congratulates Illinois and Montana for federal Department of Homeland Security confirmation they have met standards for the issuance of REAL ID compliant licenses and ID cards.

Brian Zimmer, President of Keeping IDentities Safe stated: "Jammed TSA lines, missed flights, and passenger delays will predictably occur in the autumn of 2020, should the residents of these states fail to upgrade to a gold-star driver's license or ID. Montana has initiated an excellent public awareness program to energize residents to obtain REAL ID compliant driver's licenses and IDs. Amusing 'Montana REAL ID- It's the REAL ME', featuring videos with Lewis and Clark characterization are available at https://mtrealid.gov/. Contrary to some of the no-urgency postings at other states' motor vehicle agency websites, there is absolutely NOT plenty of time before the airport enforcement deadline. Choosing not to get a REAL ID compliant driver's license is also choosing to be denied airplane boarding eighteen months from now."

After October 1, 2020, people presenting driver's licenses or state issued IDs marked as non-compliant with REAL ID issuance requirements will need to present alternative identification proofs, such as a passport, passport card or a federal issued travel document such as TSA-PRE or Global Entry cards. October, 2020 will be a very hectic month for commercial airline travelers, airports, and for U.S. residents who don't take the time to make an upgrade to a REAL ID compliant identity card before that date. There is no penalty for renewing before the expiration date and before the airport deadline, so citizens would be wise to avoid the headaches of airport complications, and become REAL ID compliant drivers today.

In the twelve states that complied with REAL ID nearly a decade ago, among which are Maryland, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Delaware, more than 80% of the adult population possess REAL ID compliant driver's licenses or state IDs. By contrast, in states that only recently began offering REAL ID compliant license, less than 20% of the adult population possess them. This shows a coming problem for the late to adopt changes states, like Virginia, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Illinois and (still not compliant) Pennsylvania, as between 40% and 50% of adult U.S. citizens board a commercial airline flight every year. Passports are alternative IDs for boarding commercial airlines, and while 42% of U.S. citizens have valid passports, they are expensive alternatives to state drivers' licenses.

Illinois residents planning to upgrade their license should consult requirements at the state website https://realid.ilsos.gov/. Illinois is the latest among 40 states to move to central issuance of driver's licenses and state IDs, continuing states' efforts to prevent identity fraud by tightening controls and security pertaining to personal identity documents.

Keeping IDentities Safe (KIDS), DBA Coalition for a Secure Driver's License (CSDL) is a 501 (c) (3) non-partisan, not for profit, crime prevention, education charity, supported by donor contributions from across the United States. Our slogan, "Working to protect the identity of every American" embodies our commitment to higher standards for both government and private entities that issue identity credentials, especially state agencies that issue driver's licenses and ID cards. Keeping IDentities Safe undertakes research projects addressing best practices for DMVs, compliance with federal laws and regulations, identity fraud prevention and related identity management topics.

SOURCE Keeping IDentities Safe