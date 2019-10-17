Keeping IDentities Safe Congratulates the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for REAL ID Regulatory Notice

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeping IDentities Safe, a Washington D.C. based non-profit, congratulates the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for the October 15, 2019 regulatory notice that reinforces the fact that the October 1, 2020 deadline for REAL ID compliance applies to all federal agencies, and for the revision to the enabling regulation. Until that date, legacy driver's licenses and those marked as non-compliant MAY be accepted for official purposes.

Brian Zimmer, President of Keeping IDentities Safe said: "The 2005 REAL ID Act applies to the entire federal government, not just to passengers on domestic air flights and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees at our nation's airports and transportation hubs. Thanks to excellent thorough messaging by TSA, air travelers have been notified loudly and clearly that they will need to present REAL ID compliant IDs beginning October 1, 2020. The October 15th notice makes it equally clear that the individual federal agencies are aligning their internal and external identity management practices to incorporate REAL ID compliance. The public and businesses interacting with the federal agencies will begin to see identity verification practice being re-aligned to comply.

The Department of Defense domestic facilities, and most of the secure federal facilities throughout the United States have already put in place procedures stipulating only REAL ID credentials are acceptable for official purposes.

The key operative revision, issued under the authority of Kevin K. McAleenan, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security states: Revise (Federal REAL ID Regulation Section) § 37.5(c) to read as follows: § 37.5 Validity periods and deadlines for REAL ID driver 's licenses and identification cards.

Until September 30, 2020, Federal agencies may accept for official purposes a driver's license or identification card issued under § 37.71.

On or after October 1, 2020, Federal agencies shall not accept for official purposes a driver's license or identification card issued under § 37.71.

Mr. Zimmer further stated "This final rule amends the REAL ID regulation to clarify that the October 1, 2020, is the deadline after which ALL Federal agencies may no longer accept non-compliant driver's licenses and IDs for official purposes. From a public impact perspective, it means all non-compliant state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards are subject to rejection by all federal agencies as applied for official purposes. That includes driver's licenses issued prior to the respective states becoming compliant with REAL ID rules and those driver's licenses marked by the issuing state to indicate that they may not be used for official Federal purpose.

After October 1, 2020, people presenting driver's licenses or state issued IDs marked as non-compliant with REAL ID issuance requirements will need to present alternative proofs of identity, such as passports or Enhanced Drivers' Licenses when conducting official business with federal agencies.

