Keeping It in the Family

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Identical twin international rock stars The Raskins have joined forces with business entrepreneur and brother Micah Raskin to manage this popular rock and roll duo project.

Twins Roger and Logan Raskin are super excited about bringing on Micah Raskin to manage the project. Building off the success of their self-titled debut album, The Raskins felt like this was a great time for brother Micah Raskin to manage all this momentum.

MICAH RASKIN THE RASKINS

Micah Raskin, with his extensive successful background in business and marketing, adds tremendous value to the team.

Micah Raskin is President and CEO of MIRAL Entertainment, President and owner of List Service Direct Inc., ERES Software and former #9 Poker Player in the world.

For more information, go to: www.theraskins.com

