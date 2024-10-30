Keeping It Real: Verix sets the industry standard for instant verification and trust

Powered by Blockchain and GenAI, Verix Empowers Global Organizations from Big Tech to Prestigious Awards Events to Nonprofits Including Amdocs, Netflix, The Stevie Awards, Glider.ai, and Room to Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verix , an end-to-end authentication and verification platform powered by blockchain and genAI, is redefining the future of verification by empowering organizations to seamlessly manage authentication of certifications, skills, awards, tickets, products and more. Companies can access comprehensive analytics and notifications while building a future where every achievement, piece of content, product, and credential can be verified, trusted, and celebrated.

"Transparency, authenticity, and verification in both the physical and digital worlds have never been more important than now, as deep fakes and new ways to commit fraud continue to emerge. Verix allows organizations to ensure authenticity and build trust in real-time. Use cases include the certification of employee awards, workforce upskilling, product authentication and many more," commented Kirthiga Reddy and Saurabh Doshi, co-founders of Verix from Virtualness. "Our platform is building the future of authentication and verification for enterprise organizations. The opportunities are limitless, and the authentication is invaluable to workplaces everywhere, safeguarding reputation, potential liability and mitigating fraud."

Verix's secure foundation allows for seamless digital sharing of achievements. The platform also enriches community engagement by enabling users to showcase their verified accomplishments and product ownership on social media while supporting secure and transparent processes. Verix is easily integrated with the existing workflows of enterprises, streamlining credential issuance and authentication, and making the verification process efficient and user-friendly.

"As AI transforms recruitment, it's crucial to preserve what truly sets us apart. At Amdocs, we're dedicated to celebrating our authenticity, creativity, and uniquely human skills," said Asaf Jackoby, Amdocs Vice President Global Human Resource. "To safeguard these values, we pioneered blockchain-backed certification in HR. Partnering with Verix, we issued shareable, verifiable certificates for excellence, innovation, and human-centric skills at our quarterly HR town hall. This collaboration strengthens our commitment to a future where every achievement remains secure, authentic, and distinctly human — qualities AI simply cannot replicate."

"Verix helps us enhance how we recognize and celebrate the dedication of our employees, volunteers, and donors," said Geetha Murali, Chief Executive Officer of international education organization Room to Read. "Its AI and blockchain-powered permanent and authentic digital credentials will replace our traditional certificates, starting with Employee Impact and Service Awards, and will also be used to acknowledge donor contributions at upcoming global events. The Verix platform ensures that every recognition is verified, lasting, and trustworthy."

Leveraging Verix, organizations across various markets and segments can protect themselves from fraud in AI-driven content, counterfeits, false information, breached voting practices, or fake credentials. The platform allows companies to take a proactive approach to obtaining:

Continuous relevance through dynamic badges that evolve with the recipient's achievements.

Design customization, with tailored 2D/3D assets, multimedia support and GenAI integration.

Enhanced global visibility, as credentials can be shared and verified across global platforms such as LinkedIn and Instagram.

Stronger engagement and deeper connections through personalization, tailored content and exclusive incentives.

Operational efficiency, through the seamless integration of enterprise-grade workflows within existing systems.

The platform serves customers in different segments and with various use cases. MMA Global is using Verix to recognize AI experts who contributed to a landmark AI and marketing report, AI course provider Neesh.ai is issuing Verix digital course completion certificates, and Indri uses it to verify proof of provenance and ownership of their limited edition Game of Thrones bottles.

Verix is redefining the future of verification and authentication by leveraging cutting-edge technology to offer organizations and consumers greater trust, security, and confidence in real-time. From verifying credentials to preventing counterfeit goods, Verix provides a robust solution that helps combat fraud across multiple industries. Its dynamic capabilities, such as customizable badges and seamless integration into enterprise workflows, make it adaptable to any organization's needs. With Verix, companies can build stronger connections with their communities by ensuring authenticity and transparency in everything from certifications and awards to product ownership and beyond.

Verix is a groundbreaking authentication and verification platform powered by blockchain and generative AI. Designed to combat fraud and ensure transparency, Verix enables organizations to seamlessly verify certifications, skills, awards, tickets, products, and more in real-time. With dynamic badges, customizable design templates, and global shareability, Verix empowers enterprises to build trust and foster deeper community engagement. Whether enhancing operational efficiency or safeguarding against counterfeit goods, Verix redefines how organizations manage authenticity across both physical and digital spaces.

For more information, visit about.verix.io .

