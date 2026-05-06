Keeping Local Restaurants Cooking: The PG&E Corporation Foundation Funds Restaurants Care Resilience Grants

Hometown Restaurants Can Apply for More Than 200 Grants of $5,000 Each Starting June 1

OAKLAND, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth straight year, The PG&E Corporation Foundation (PG&E Foundation) will fund grants to support independent restaurant owners and their staffs through the California Restaurant Foundation's (CRF) Restaurants Care Resilience Fund. The grants will support a record number of restaurants in Northern and Central California this year.

The announcement comes during celebrations for National Small Business Week, May 3-9.

Resilience Fund grant applications will be accepted at www.restaurantscare.org/resilience June 1 through June 30, 2026.

The PG&E Foundation is contributing nearly $1.3 million to the program this year — more than any other year. The grants will help build more resilient hometown businesses for the long term. A total of 213 restaurants and commercial caterers in Pacific Gas and Electric Company's (PG&E) service area will receive $5,000 grants. That number is up from last year's 188 grant recipients.

Since 2021, PG&E and the PG&E Foundation have contributed nearly $5.6 million to the CRF's Restaurants Care Resilience Fund. This has provided grants to 863 local restaurants within PG&E's service area. With this year's contribution, the total number of restaurant grants awarded in PG&E's service area will exceed 1,000.

"Our hometown restaurants — many family-owned and operated — are true examples of hard work and perseverance. They are the places where celebratory gatherings are held and where we connect with friends and family to create memories. We are proud to be continuing partners in this program with CRF in support of local restaurants as they navigate challenges in times of economic uncertainty. Our communities are stronger when our small businesses thrive," said Carla Peterman, President, PG&E Corporation, and Executive Vice President Customer & Corporate Affairs and Chair of the Board of the PG&E Corporation Foundation.

Giving Locally, Benefiting Our Hometowns

Grants can be used for vital business needs, including technology and equipment upgrades. They can also help with employee training and retention and unforeseen hardships.

One of last year's grants recipients was Town's End Brunch in San Francisco. The family-owned restaurant specializes in classic American dishes.

"It was a big help at the right time," said Sam Elbandak, who runs the restaurant with his wife Nazeira.

The grant helped to replace a 30-year-old refrigerator that leaked, consumed a lot of energy, and required costly maintenance.

With a new refrigerator, Elbandak said he can concentrate on what's most important to him — his employees and his customers: "We take care of them and they take care us…we are like family."

See a video of one of our recent grant recipients, Torches in Petaluma.

CRF began the Resilience Fund in 2021 to support restaurants recovering from economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the fund has provided more than $11 million in grants to restaurants and caterers across California.

PG&E and The PG&E Corporation Foundation have supported the program since its inception. The company has maintained its support as restaurants continue weathering economic challenges.

"For six years, the Resilience Fund has helped California's independent restaurants navigate immediate challenges while also investing in stronger operations to build more sustainable businesses," said Alycia Harshfield, President of the California Restaurant Foundation. "With PG&E's continued partnership, we're able to expand that impact even further, ensuring more California restaurants have the resources they need to adapt, grow and continue serving as essential pillars of their communities."

The PG&E Foundation's funding for this charitable donation comes from PG&E shareholders, not PG&E customers.

Grant Eligibility

California-based restaurant owners and commercial caterers in PG&E's service area can apply.

Applicants can have up to five locations (although only one location can apply). Annual revenue cannot exceed $3 million for the location. The restaurant must be in operation for one full year to qualify, and previous grant recipients are eligible to apply for a different location or concept. Existing food businesses that are expanding into a brick-and-mortar location are also eligible to apply.

For more information on the California Restaurant Foundation, Restaurants Care, or the Restaurants Care Resilience Fund, visit restaurantscare.org.

Assisting Restaurants and Small and Medium Businesses

PG&E remains committed to helping its small and medium business customers to save energy and money, especially during times of economic hardship. Here are some ways PG&E is helping its customers:

On-Bill Financing. PG&E offers 0% interest loans for replacing old and worn-out equipment with more energy-efficient models. Watch this video to explore how energy savings are reinvested back into your business to help improve your bottom line.

Rebates for food service equipment. PG&E offers several rebate programs that will help you save money and improve productivity when you upgrade your food service equipment.

Food Service Technology Center. Access key training programs, design consultants and test kitchen plans to improve your operations and energy efficiency.

Budget Billing. If you are a small business owner, you can have a predictable bill each month by enrolling in Budget Billing. The program averages out your monthly bill to determine monthly payment, instead of having unpredictable summer bills.

Energy Efficiency Programs. PG&E contracts with external companies to provide a customized solution for different business sectors.

Find Your Best Rate Plan. Customers can use this online tool to run a rate analysis to see if they are on the best rate plan for their operations. The tool is projected to save customers over $5 million this year.

Local Energy Advisor. Reach out to your local small business energy advisor to discuss cost savings solutions.

For more information on PG&E Small and Medium Business customer support, visit pge.com/smbsupport.

About The PG&E Corporation Foundation

The PG&E Corporation Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, separate from PG&E and sponsored by PG&E Corporation.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

SOURCE PG&E Corporation