Keeping pace with the development of the cultural and tourism industry, the Jinhua Cultural and Tourism Promotion Center in Africa has been established.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 19, the Jinhua African Culture and Tourism Promotion Center was officially established in Cape Town, South Africa. Representatives from various sectors, including the South African government, academia, and the tourism industry, came together to unveil the center. This marks the conclusion of the 2023 "Heart-to-Heart, Cultural Exchange, Win-Win Cooperation" China-Africa Cultural Cooperation and Exchange Month series of events, jointly organized by the International Exchange and Cooperation Bureau of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China, the Department of Culture and Tourism of Zhejiang Province, and the People's Government of Jinhua City, with the co-sponsorship of the Cultural, Radio, Television, and Tourism Bureau of Jinhua City and the Zhejiang Wu Opera Art Research Institute.

Representatives from the Western Cape Tourism Bureau, Zara Theoman, Marria Abrabs, Director of Development and Training at a South African university, Lin Jie, Business Development Manager at WTA Travel Agency, and Collin Thaver, CEO of South Africa 360, among others, attended the event. They unveiled and delivered speeches for the establishment of the Jinhua Cultural and Tourism Promotion Center in Africa. The center's establishment will provide a stable and unified platform for communication in the Sino-African cultural and tourism industry, fostering in-depth cooperation in areas such as cultural promotion and tourism collaboration.

In the future, the center will effectively strengthen cultural exchanges between Zhejiang and Africa, further supporting the local promotion of Jinhua's cultural tourism. Local cooperation with Africa is a crucial component of China-Africa relations, and in recent years, with the care and support of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee and Government, Jinhua has attached great importance to expanding relations with Africa. Rooted in complementary advantages and focusing on connectivity, it actively promotes comprehensive cooperation with Africa in tourism, culture, education, economy, trade, technology, and training, aiming to establish a key hub for China-Africa cooperation and exchanges at both the provincial and national levels. In the next step, taking the successful event as an opportunity, Jinhua will deepen exchanges in various aspects such as platform construction, technological support, and talent development. It will accelerate the implementation of the Zhejiang-Africa cooperation plan, continuing to write a new chapter in China-Africa cooperation, contributing to the construction of a closer China-Africa community with a shared future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2306991/Jinhua_Cultural_and_Tourism_Promotion_Center_in_Africa.jpg