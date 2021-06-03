Keeping Strong in a Storm: Extensive Trading Capabilities Deliver

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triad Securities Corp., a full-service, agency-only brokerage firm discussed the importance of hands-on support for both front and back office operations. In an interview published by Hedgeweek, Larry Goldsmith and Michael Bird explained why having Triad as an extension for businesses may result in time and money saved.

As market volatility and high-volume trading become the norm, the readiness of Triad's trading desk allows for the ability to perform when other desks cannot. The provision of high touch service, along with direct human interaction, leaves investment advisors free to spend more time focusing on investment strategies rather than micromanaging day-to-day business.

Since Triad is a family-owned business, firms can have peace of mind dealing directly with a representative at all times. Consequently, those seeking to bolster their operations, big or small, can benefit from Triad. Providing an extension to the trading desk or the back office as needed, Triad is there to work with firms so they can focus on growing their business.

About Triad Securities Corp.

Triad Securities Corp., member FINRA and SIPC, is a full-service, agency-only brokerage firm. We strive to provide superior and personalized Prime Brokerage Services to Hedge Funds, Family Offices, Managed Account Platforms, Registered Investment Advisors, Proprietary Trading Desks and Professional Traders. For more information, visit us at www.triadsecurities.com or contact us directly at [email protected].

