Keeping Students Safe: SAFTI FIRST Unveils Safeglassforschools.com

"The website offers resources empowering the actual end-users who occupy these schools long after construction." Post this

"As a specialty glass manufacturer, our role in the construction process typically ends once the materials have been supplied to the building," explains William O'Keeffe, President and Owner of SAFTI FIRST. "The website offers resources empowering the actual end-users who occupy these schools long after construction. They are the most important stakeholders of the project."

Watch FULL VIDEO: The Clear Solution: How Glass Protects Our Schools: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJWCzCuscjQ

Prioritizing School Safety in 2024 and Beyond

For many schools, the safety and security of students, faculty, and staff continues to be a paramount concern in both new construction and renovation projects. The website covers critical topics such as protecting students and staff during active shooter incidents, accidental impact with wired glass, fire emergencies, and other threats.

The focus has largely been on "perimeter hardening" through measures like controlled access, increased surveillance, and the incorporation of concealed, shelter-in-place spaces. These security features are designed to prevent or delay a violent intruder, buying crucial time for first responders to arrive and for the school to implement emergency protocols.

Balancing Safety and Nurturing Learning Environments

However, school designers are also cognizant that campuses should not resemble correctional facilities. While safety is paramount, schools must remain nurturing environments conducive to learning and social interaction. Manufacturers like SAFTI FIRST are rising to the challenge, providing innovative building products that allow designers to create secure yet welcoming learning spaces.

SAFTI FIRST's state-of-the-art laminated glass line enables the production of security glazing that can withstand high impacts from forced entry, ballistic attacks, and other threats. This security glazing can be used for exterior windows and doors, achieving perimeter hardening while still allowing for natural daylight and a visual connection to the outdoors. If additional privacy is required, the windows can be modified with reflective film or switchable glass.

Interior glazed windows and doors, such as those in secure entrance vestibules, classrooms, and other gathering spaces, can also be outfitted with SAFTI FIRST's security glazing. This not only enhances everyday safety and supervision through natural surveillance, but can also help prevent or delay an active shooter's intrusion in the event of an attack.

"For over four decades, SAFTI FIRST has been dedicated to protecting students from unsafe wired glass and the dangers of radiant heat by offering safe, economical, and USA-made fire rated glass products," adds O'Keeffe. "Our commitment to school safety continues by providing high-performance, USA-made glass products that protect students from potential outside threats such as active shootings, forced entry, and more."

For more information, visit safeglassforschools.com or call 888.653.3333.

About SAFTI FIRST®

SAFTI FIRST has been serving the architectural and building communities for over 40 years as the leading vertically integrated, single source, USA-manufacturer of advanced fire rated glass and framing systems. As the premier source for fire rated glazing, SAFTI FIRST was the first to introduce transparent fire rated walls to the U.S. market. Our comprehensive product line, fire rated from 20 minutes to 2 hours can also protect against noise, attack, impact, bullets, blast, hurricane and UV rays, and are available in many custom architectural make-ups, including butt-glazed and enhanced energy performance applications. SAFTI FIRST is the only fire rated glass and framing manufacturer with approved components in the NFRC CMAST database. Our products are listed by UL and Intertek and are manufactured in the US for fast lead times and competitive pricing. For more information, call 888.653.3333 or visit safti.com.

SOURCE SAFTI FIRST