Keeping Track of Student Loan Servicer is Important During Repayment, Says American Financial Benefits Center

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal student loans are given out by the government and then the repayment portion of the loan is dealt with by servicers - that much is fairly common knowledge for borrowers. Some of the details of loans though beyond initially receiving funds can be a little hazy for borrowers occasionally. American Financial Benefits Center, a document preparation service company, advises borrowers to brush up on the details of their loans and to keep an eye on them during repayment.

During a loan's repayment, at almost any point, a loan can be transferred from one servicer to another. Being transferred during a loan's life is not a guarantee, however, and there is a chance the loan will stay with the servicer until it has been repaid in full. When the student loans are transferred over, servicers are supposed to alert the borrower but, for various reasons, that information about the transfer may not be properly conveyed. To figure out if a loan has been transferred, a borrower could call their servicer or check out the Federal Student Aid website (FSA) and see what information is listed. "If bills from a particular servicer stop coming, that may be a sign to check on loan information on the FSA website. FSA is a great website to check because it can tell a borrower specifically what servicer is now holding their loans," said Sara Molina, manager at AFBC.

Even in an income-driven repayment program for federal student loans, servicers for a loan can still be changed over, but the payments made in the program will still count and be transferred over, as well as payments remaining the same until time for recertification where they could change. "AFBC does what it can to help its clients over the course of their income-driven repayment program because we believe people shouldn't have to potentially hurt their quality of life to keep making student loan payments," said Molina.

