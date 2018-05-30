Keeping Up to Date on Degree Requirements Saves Student Loan Borrowers Trouble in the Long Run, Says Ameritech Financial

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- General education is commonly the first part of the challenge of getting a degree that people try to tackle. After that comes the degree-specific coursework. As time goes on, the requirements for each degree can change and potentially catch students off guard. If the degree changes and the student was unaware, it may mean staying longer at the college, costing the student more money and possibly driving up the student loan amount. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation service company, has some advice that can possibly help students keep an eye on potential changes in degree requirements to avoid frustration in the future.

Sikov/Bigstock.com

"As new information in each field is discovered and each college board decides on what is important for a student to know for a particular degree, it can be tricky to keep up on the latest information by yourself," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial. Some colleges offer online degree progress trackers and those can be a great place to start. If the college has the degree progress tracker, there's often an option to look at the specific degree requirements for a particular year. The requirements can change year to year, but sometimes colleges allow individuals who were on that degree course before it was changed to finish it within a certain amount of time. If individuals were unsure if they qualified to finish the degree with the previously stated requirements, they could potentially check in with a college counselor and find out that information. That way such individuals can sooner be on the proper track to complete the sought-after degree.

People don't often relish the idea of remaining in college longer, especially for reasons such as the requirements to complete the degree being changed suddenly. It is usually up to the student to keep up to date on the changes, but being proactive during the course of the time spent at college can keep the time there from dragging on and potentially costing student loan borrowers large sums of money. Ameritech Financial assists federal student loan borrowers in applying for income-driven repayment programs that can potentially lower their payments if events such as a degree requirement change occurs and forces them to stay longer to complete the necessary degree. "College can be expensive no matter how long an individual is enrolled. Ameritech Financial can be there to help federal student loan borrowers apply for income-driven repayment plans so that such borrowers might be able to better focus on what is possible with a newly acquired degree, and less on how large their monthly payments are," said Knickerbocker.

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional customer service.

Ameritech Financial Newsroom

Contact

To learn more about Ameritech Financial, please contact:

Ameritech Financial

5789 State Farm Drive #265

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

1-800-792-8621

media@ameritechfinancial.com

Related Images

update.jpg

Update

Sikov/Bigstock.com

image2.png

Related Links

Ameritech Financial

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRza8MbLvuM

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keeping-up-to-date-on-degree-requirements-saves-student-loan-borrowers-trouble-in-the-long-run-says-ameritech-financial-300656518.html

SOURCE Ameritech Financial

Related Links

http://ameritechfinancial.com

