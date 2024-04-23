KEEPING UP WITH AN INCREASINGLY DIGITAL LIFE THROUGH THE POWER OF FIBER OPTIC INTERNET

Simple Ways to Keep Your Multi-Device Home and Multi-Interest Family Always Connected

Imagine streaming in 8K from multiple devices at once, downloading multiplayer games, or even sharing your own videos at multi-gigabit speeds. This is now a typical need in the modern home, and it's all made possible with fiber-optic internet. Now families are regularly on multiple devices for work, school and entertainment making a super-fast internet connection on a rock-solid network essential.

GETTING THE MOST OF YOUR HOME AND OFFICE INTERNET:

Ultra-fast broadband connectivity is built for an always-online home or small business.

New industry-leading Wi-Fi 7 modems can cover more of your home, faster, and with a reliable and secure connection easily managing your entertainment, work and school needs from home.

Fiber internet is ideal for bandwidth-intensive applications like 8K video streaming, cloud gaming, and virtual reality.

video streaming, cloud gaming, and virtual reality. Get the most out of your budget, and your time with "price for life" packages eliminating concerns on price increases on your existing plan.

Guy Gunther, Vice President and General Manager at Quantum Fiber, discussed how to get the most out of your home and office internet as well as the benefits of using fiber-optic internet. He also explained why it's important for people managing the needs of an always-online digital life to have solid and robust Wi-Fi.

Guy is based in Denver and leads Lumen's fiber sales and marketing to residential and small business locations. He is also responsible for the prioritization of new fiber investments, coordinating delivery of new fiber builds, the end-to-end customer experience, launching the new Quantum Fiber brand, and overall community engagement. He has been with the company for 23 years and has worked in multiple organizations, including finance, strategy, business development, and local markets. Prior to Lumen, Guy worked as a management consultant in the technology and communication industries, where he managed global engagements launching new products, expanding markets, and operationalizing mergers and acquisitions. He also has experience in service delivery for mobile device manufacturing and building new distribution and customer support organizations for two startup technology companies. Guy currently serves on the board of the Sun Corridor Economic Development Corporation and Healthy Lifestars, which is an organization committed to youth physical fitness and nutrition. He received his bachelor's degree in business from the University of Colorado, where he was a Boettcher scholar, and his MBA in marketing and economics from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business.

