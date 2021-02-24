Keeps Ushers in Third Anniversary -- Now The Largest Direct-to-Consumer Men's Hair Loss Brand in the US

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeps is celebrating its three-year anniversary, announcing it is now the largest direct-to-consumer (DTC) hair loss brand in the U.S. and has distributed its one-millionth shipment. In support of a milestone-filled year, the brand will also launch the "Keeps Collective," a group comprised of some of their first customers who remain loyal to the brand and act as ambassadors.

Launched in early 2018, Keeps entered the market as an entirely digital company focused on preventing hair loss and offering men simple and affordable ways to keep and regrow hair with FDA-approved products. After a steady following — thanks to the success of its product line and being named a " promising start-up to watch " by CNBC — Keeps' revenue tripled from 2019 to 2020.

"For the last three years, we've helped hundreds-of-thousands of guys keep their hair. We're proud to have built a strong following over the years which has propelled our growth to become the largest direct-to-consumer men's hair loss brand. Our treatment plans feature clinically-proven medications along with convenient delivery and ongoing support from doctors specializing in hair loss. This full-service approach helps drive proven results for Keeps' customers against hair loss, greatly improving their confidence and overall lifestyle," said Matt O'Connor, General Manager at Keeps. "In reaching this three-year milestone, we've also been able to celebrate our one-millionth shipment in 2020 and ended the year with over 260,000 subscribing customers, a 125% increase versus the start of 2019."

In support of the anniversary and tremendous growth, the brand will also launch the "Keeps Collective," engaging some of its most loyal customers who have trusted their products since inception. It will consist of a group of men who will share their success stories, creating a community in the space and acting as brand ambassadors. Revealing how they've improved their lives and found a new sense of confidence with Keeps treatment, collective members will also receive complimentary products and other perks.

Keeps' strong success is also rooted in the fact that its patients report positive health outcomes--cessation of hair loss or regrowth--in as little as six months. Over 60% of patients report greater self-confidence after starting Keeps treatment. In addition, nearly a third of Keeps' patients report that they had not considered treating hair loss prior to learning of the brand, demonstrating that the direct-to-consumer brand is bringing new patients into the treatment category.

Keeps is part of Thirty Madison , a leading digital health company reinventing the patient experience for the estimated 133 million Americans living with chronic conditions.

Thirty Madison makes specialized care and clinically-proven treatments accessible and affordable for everyone by bringing the specialist experience directly into people's homes with online doctor consultations, treatment delivery, and ongoing support. The company prioritizes and enables the cultivation of meaningful doctor-patient relationships to provide the best care for the successful management of lifelong conditions.

