Keesler Air Force Base to Boost Resiliency with $32.7 Million NORESCO Energy Savings Performance Contract

The scope of work includes implementation of a 1.5MW solar photovoltaic (PV) carport array at the base commissary near the base's new primary entry gate – an excellent location to showcase the use of solar energy. NORESCO will also install chiller plant optimization controls, replace outdated building controls with more cyber-secure direct digital controls and upgrade nearly 30,000 light fixtures, including parking lot lights, with LEDs. Together these energy conservation measures will improve reliability and cost effectiveness while reducing energy consumption. The project also includes oversight of the controls and maintenance of the PV array throughout the contract term, reducing the maintenance burden and helping to ensure reliable operation.

"We are honored to be working with the Air Force in helping support its mission by improving resiliency, upgrading facility infrastructure and reducing energy consumption, while delivering renewable energy and cyber-secure solutions," said Natasha Shah, vice president federal business development, NORESCO. "NORESCO has implemented 22 ESPC projects with the Air Force, starting with our first Air Force project completed in 1998."

For more information about NORESCO services, visit www.noresco.com .

About NORESCO

As one of the largest energy services companies in the U.S., NORESCO uses design-build, performance-based contracting vehicles and asset monetization solutions to deliver energy and maintenance savings and significant infrastructure upgrades to existing facilities. NORESCO has guaranteed more than $3 billion in energy and operating cost savings at more than 7,000 facilities throughout the U.S. and abroad. NORESCO also offers a full suite of consulting services to integrate sustainable design strategies into new construction and existing buildings. For more information, visit www.noresco.com.

SOURCE NORESCO

Related Links

http://www.noresco.com

