Keeta Opens Its Ecosystem to Fintechs, Banks, and Developers

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeta today opened its ecosystem to third-party anchor providers, giving qualified fintechs, banks, developers, and infrastructure providers a direct path to offer their services and reach users across the Keeta network.

Beginning today, qualified third-party providers can apply to have their anchor services listed and discoverable by default across Keeta Personal and the official Keeta developer platform. Previously, this access was available only to services operated by Globetrot Financial Services LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Keeta, Inc.

Anchors can facilitate everything from bank deposits and withdrawals, foreign exchange, and stablecoin bridges to tokenized real-world assets, lending, and other financial services. By opening the ecosystem to third-party anchor providers, Keeta lets institutions and developers expand the network's capabilities while building their own businesses on top of it. Anchor providers set their own fee models and define their own access requirements for their services, creating new revenue opportunities of their own.

Access happens through the Globetrot Resolver, the discovery layer that connects users and agents with the anchor providers who route volume across the network. Opening it to third-party providers means any qualified developer or institution can make their services available throughout the official Keeta ecosystem, while users get a consistent, compliance-focused way to discover them.

Every listed anchor undergoes a compliance review prior to onboarding and ongoing compliance oversight designed to foster a safer ecosystem for users, developers, and institutional partners. Globetrot's role is to facilitate discovery of qualified providers, not to endorse, certify, or guarantee any individual provider or its services. Approved providers execute the Globetrot Terms and Conditions and an Anchor Connectivity Agreement before their services are listed.

To standardize this experience, all official Keeta products, including Keeta Personal, SDKs, APIs, developer tools, and partner integrations, will use the Globetrot Resolver for anchor discovery going forward. As part of this change, official Keeta products and partner integrations will no longer support third-party resolvers for anchor discovery. This does not affect the open nature of the Keeta protocol or the ability for anyone to build anchor services.

To support the operation of the Resolver and its compliance program, Globetrot will charge a small basis-point fee, payable in KTA, on FX and asset-movement anchor volume, along with a monthly compliance fee for participating providers. Under Globetrot's operating policy, a portion of the fee revenue generated through the Resolver will be used to acquire and permanently burn KTA.

"Our vision has always been to make financial infrastructure easier to build and easier to access," said Ty Schenk, Founder and CEO of Keeta. "Opening our ecosystem gives developers, fintechs, banks, and infrastructure providers a direct path to reach users, while ongoing compliance oversight makes it an environment institutions can actually trust."

Developers and institutions interested in listing their anchor services may apply by emailing [email protected]. Applications are reviewed by the Globetrot Compliance team prior to onboarding.

Additional information, including onboarding documentation, technical integration guides, commercial terms, and application requirements, will be shared throughout the onboarding process.

About Keeta

Keeta is building the financial infrastructure for the internet economy, connecting traditional finance and blockchain networks on a single, high-performance platform. Purpose-built for financial institutions, fintechs, enterprises, governments, and AI-powered applications, Keeta combines built-in compliance, digital identity, tokenization, and native stablecoin infrastructure to enable seamless movement of fiat and digital assets across borders with institutional-grade performance and sub-second settlement.

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SOURCE Keeta