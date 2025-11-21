Kefir-Leader Lifeway Foods Expands Farmer Cheese Distribution to 2,000 Walmart Stores Across the U.S.

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products that support the microbiome, today announced that its Farmer Cheese is now available in 2,000 Walmart stores nationwide. This milestone furthers the company's mission to make nutritious cultured dairy products rich in bioavailable protein more accessible to everyday shoppers.

Lifeway Farmer Cheese

The distribution expansion reflects growing momentum and increased consumer demand in the cottage cheese and cultured dairy category, with consumers rediscovering these nostalgic, wholesome foods as modern, functional staples. Cottage cheese recipes have surged on social media, and key refrigerated cultured dairy segments like kefir and cottage cheese are growing at double-digit year-over-year rates. Lifeway Farmer Cheese is a versatile, protein-rich offering made with live and active cultures that aligns with both the wellness and flavor trends driving the category's momentum.

"Farmer Cheese is becoming a star among today's high protein foods, thanks in part to viral recipes like those I recently shared with Katie Couric and Kelly Rizzo, and community posts that have helped bring it into the spotlight," said Julie Smolyansky, CEO of Lifeway Foods. "Its creamy texture and clean nutrition profile make it an effortless upgrade for the holiday season, whether you are baking cheesecakes, lightening up morning bagels, creating elevated appetizers with Farmer Cheese and caviar, or replacing sour cream in favorite cold weather recipes like chili and nachos."

Ms. Smolyansky continued, "By offering an artisan cheese with live and active cultures, protein and no added sugar, Lifeway Farmer Cheese is well-positioned to lead the trends in functional nutrition by supporting not just gut health but also the hormonal mechanisms like GLP-1 that underpin satiety and metabolic regulation. Expanding with Walmart allows us to share this delicious, on-trend favorite with even more families nationwide, while staying true to our mission of providing nutritious foods that support health and wellbeing."

Made with simple ingredients and 15 grams of protein per serving, Lifeway Farmer Cheese is a versatile, probiotic soft cheese with a creamy texture and mild, slightly tangy flavor – perfect for spreading, blending or baking. This small-batch cheese contains no added salt or sugar, making it a clean, satisfying way to elevate any meal. Its combination of bioavailable protein and live cultures makes it a popular choice for consumers seeking functional, nutritious options without sacrificing taste.

Lifeway Farmer Cheese is now available in the dairy aisle at participating Walmart stores nationwide. For more information about Lifeway or its products, visit lifewaykefir.com/.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of America's Growth Leaders by TIME, as Dairy Foods' Processor of the Year 2025 and one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the Company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs® line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewaykefir.com/.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit more than 10,750 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2025 revenue of $681 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.

Contacts:

Derek Miller

Vice President of Communications, Lifeway Foods

Email: [email protected]

Perceptual Advisors

Dan Tarman

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Lifeway Foods, Inc.