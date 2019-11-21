Keg Logistics Supports Pediatric Cancer Research Through Brewing Funds the Cure

DENVER, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Keg Logistics celebrates eight years of serving the brewing industry, they wanted to say "Thank You" to their 2,700+ customers and spearhead a fund-raising drive to benefit Pediatric Cancer Research that is FREE for their current and future customers to be a part of!

Keg Logistics has joined with Brewing Funds the Cure and the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research.

The Keg Logistics program is coined Give $100 – Get $100.

This program is very simple! All Keg Logistics customers are being invited to participate. For just a $100 donation – you will receive a $100 credit on your Keg Logistics account to thank you for your donation. Donate Here.

https://nationalpcf.org/brewing-funds-the-cure/keg-logistics-program/

For breweries that are not current Keg Logistics customers, you can still be a part of this program! Donate $100 or more and Keg Logistics will credit your account for $100 when you do join the KL family!

In addition, every brewer who donates $100 or more also becomes an official brew partner of BFTC and will receive a partner poster and be added to the virtual map on the home page. www.brewingfundsthecure.org

Chris Sapyta, CEO of Keg Logistics states, "To celebrate our firm's 8-year anniversary, Keg Logistics wanted to give back to our community, and this cause touches all of us directly or indirectly. The funds that we can raise through this program will have a positive impact on the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation's mission. By inviting our Keg Logistics customers to participate I am confident that our strong brewing community will help us reach our goal and together we all can make a difference."

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation's mission is to find less toxic and more therapeutic treatments for childhood cancer. They do so by the creation of a collaborative network of more than 20 leading hospitals across the nation. To date, the NPCF has invested over $23 Million dollars to research to reduce side effects of current therapies, improve survival rates, and ultimately eliminate childhood cancer. In 2020, NPCF is funding 4 Phase 1 trials, 2 phase 2 and other diagnostic studies. With the creation of Brewing Funds the Cure, NPCF has provided a unique way for the entire Brewing Industry to spread awareness and help fund more research!

About Keg Logistics LLC, Keg Logistics was founded in November 2011 by industry veteran Chris Sapyta. Keg Logistics enables its customers to maximize their growth and profitability through flexible keg supply options. Over the past 8 years Keg Logistics has provided over 2 million kegs to their growing customer base that today exceeds over 2,700 customers in the USA and UK. Keg Logistics has the largest customer base of any keg management provider in the world and Keg Logistics is the only provider that can provide a keg solution and service platform that fits every brewer's needs. NO brewer is too small or too big - Keg Logistics has a program for all breweries. The Keg Logistics keg menu uniquely includes; Pay per use, Flex Rental, Rent to Own, Export kegs and logistics support. Keg Logistics has a service application that fits every size brewer, from startup local brewers to the largest brewers with national and international sales footprints. For more information, visit www.keglogistics.com. Contact: Chris Sapyta, 303-720-7668, csapyta@keglogistics.com.

About National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding research to eliminate childhood cancer through the Sunshine Project, the Foundation's collaborative research initiative. By partnering with doctors and researchers from the country's top institutions, the Sunshine Project is fast-tracking the development of new drugs and therapies that will ultimately lead to the cure of childhood cancers. The NPCF has received a perfect 100% score for financial health and transparency and is recognized as the top-rated cancer charity in the U.S. by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit www.NationalPCF.org or connect via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Individuals can also directly donate to the cause through the website or by texting – BREW to 50155

