KeHE Announces National Partnership Agreement With INFRA

NAPERVILLE, Ill., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KeHE Distributors (KeHE) announced today that it has been selected by the Independent Natural Food Retailers Association (INFRA) to become its primary distribution partner throughout the U.S.

As one of the largest and most influential natural food cooperatives in the nation, INFRA has over 236 members, representing 385 store locations in 40 states and the District of Columbia. The long-term National Supply Agreement builds on several regional agreements KeHE currently holds with INFRA including the Midwest, Northeast and Southwest.

Speaking about the INFRA relationship, Brandon Barnholt, President and CEO of KeHE said, "INFRA and KeHE bring out the best in each other. Our cultures are similar, and we share a passion for healthy food and making a positive impact on the world. We are thrilled to expand our partnership with INFRA, and to serve their members across the country."

Driven by digitally-enabled consumers who want innovative products with healthy ingredients and sourcing transparency, food retailing continues to transform rapidly. KeHE is working with forward-thinking retailers like INFRA's members to meet this demand and bring new and early-stage brands to market.

As INFRA's President and CEO, Corinne Shindelar has led the Cooperative since its inception in 2005. She and her team have worked tirelessly to build INFRA into a supportive community of retailers, suppliers and distributors with aligned values accountable for one another's success.

Referring to the National Supply Agreement decision, Corinne stated, "One thing that makes independent natural food retailers so special is their commitment to making our world a better place. Financial terms are always very important in these decisions, and ultimately, we are excited to have a partner who shares our values and vision. We are thrilled to focus our work with KeHE as our primary distribution partner nationwide."

About KeHE

With its nationwide distribution network, KeHE provides natural & organic, specialty & fresh products to chain and independent grocery and natural food stores and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. KeHE is an employee-owned, B Corporation certified, company with over 5,000 employees in the U.S. and Canada. Where KeHE Goes, Goodness Follows.® For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com or check out our social media channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, & LinkedIn.

About INFRA

Independent Natural Food Retailers Association (INFRA) is a purchasing cooperative owned and governed by natural and organic food retailers of all sizes working together to forge a sustainable future. INFRA facilitates member collaboration with programs, tools, and in-person events to strengthen independents' position in the marketplace.

Leading the movement. Driving the industry. Feeding the community.

