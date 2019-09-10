KeHE Announces Partnership Agreement With MOM's Organic Market

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KeHE Distributors (KeHE) announced today that it has been awarded the primary distribution contract for MOM's Organic Market (MOMs) based in Rockville, MD. The multi-year agreement includes supplying all natural, organic and specialty products for MOM's growing network of 19 organic grocery stores located in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and the District of Columbia.

Founded in 1987, over the past thirty-two years MOM's Organic Market has established itself as one of the premier natural and organic food retailers in the nation. Speaking about the partnership, Gene Carter, COO of KeHE stated, "MOM's is one of a handful of natural food merchants that 'set the standard' for excellence and authenticity in organic grocery retailing. Our companies share common values, a passion for healthy food and a commitment to sustainable practices. We are honored MOM's has chosen KeHE as their primary distribution partner."

MOM's Organic Market Founder & CEO, Scott Nash has built the retail store chain within supportive, local communities, "We are dedicated to serving our customers and operating in a highly sustainable manner that protects and restores the environment. In KeHE we have found a Certified B Corp partner, that shares our values and has adopted verifiable commitments to serve its stakeholder groups, the less fortunate and to protect the environment."

Food preferences in the U.S. continue to transform rapidly. According to Lisa de Lima, VP Grocery at MOM's, "MOM's success is rooted in bringing the latest and best natural, organic and fresh products to market for our customers, KeHE's partnership is absolutely critical in this effort." KeHE is aligned with this commitment to innovate and plans to operationalize its service to MOM's business through its new state-of-art distribution center in North East, MD.

About MOM's Organic Market

Founded in 1987, MOM's has grown to become the Mid-Atlantic region's premier chain of family owned and operated organic grocery stores. MOM's Purpose is to protect and restore the environment.

About KeHE

With its nationwide distribution network, KeHE provides natural & organic, specialty & fresh products to chain and independent grocery and natural food stores and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. KeHE is an employee-owned, B Corporation certified, company with over 5,000 employees in the U.S. and Canada. Where KeHE Goes, Goodness Follows.® For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com or check out our social media channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, & LinkedIn.

