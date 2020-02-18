KeHE Distributors & Northwest Grocers Ink Deal

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KeHE Distributors (KeHE) announced today that it has been selected by Washington-based Northwest Grocers (NWG) as their primary distribution partner for natural, organic, and specialty products.

More than 90 independent neighborhood grocery retailers across Oregon, Washington, Alaska and Northern California make up the member-owned organization focused on supporting and growing independent grocery retailers. The four-year deal allows NWG members to leverage KeHE's national scale. The group was also highly attracted to KeHE's dedication and leadership for specialty, natural & organic product categories, along with their emerging portfolio of innovative fresh perimeter programs.

Across the country, digitally-savvy, innovation-hungry consumers have driven the growth of independent grocers who can provide memorable in-store experiences due to their curated product assortment and quick speed to shelf with new items. KeHE's proven track record of bringing new and emerging brands to market will increase the ability for NWG members to continue to be strong pillars of the communities they serve, while also continuing to grow in the ever-changing market. This aligns with the entrepreneurial vision of the organization.

"Northwest Grocers is known for their strategic support of their members," Gene Carter, KeHE's Chief Operating Officer said about their new partner. "KeHE was founded by a passionate grocer in service of the needs of other retailers. Almost 70 years later, we're even more dedicated to serving the unique, ever-changing needs of that customer base. This partnership will allow KeHE to collaborate with the NWG team in areas like supply chain and category management to drive growth and innovation for their members."

"Northwest Grocers provides its members with best in class support for advertising, marketing, and promotional merchandising," said Stan Trask, President of NWG. "We are committed to bringing our retailers the best tools for supporting their natural, organic, and specialty product needs. Our partnership with KeHE unlocks the resources our independents need for an innovative full solution program that will provide them with the ability to drive sales and lead in this market."

This new deal comes as both organizations look to the future and work to evolve to best serve their customers.

About KeHE

With its nationwide distribution network, KeHE provides natural & organic, specialty & fresh products to chain and independent grocery and natural food stores and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. KeHE is an employee-owned, B Corporation certified, company with over 5,000 employees in the U.S. and Canada. Where KeHE Goes, Goodness Follows.® For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com or check out our social media channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, & LinkedIn.

About Northwest Grocers

Since 2004 Northwest Grocers has been the premier provider of advertising, marketing, and merchandising to independent grocery retailers in the Pacific Northwest. Services include expertise in beer, wine, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, grocery, frozen, dairy, produce and floral.

