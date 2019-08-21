KeHE's New Partnership Focuses on Fighting Human Trafficking

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 170,000 people are trafficked every year in the United States, and worldwide it has become a $32 billion industry. Trafficking has been reported in all 50 states, and as cases of human trafficking continually come to light in America, those fighting to end it have learned that victims are often found in locations frequented by truckers.

With more than 550 trucks driving 30,000 routes to serve retailers from coast to coast, KeHE is leveraging the power of a nationwide team of professional truck drivers to make an impact through a new partnership with Truckers Against Trafficking.

"Helping to eradicate human trafficking has increasingly become a philanthropic focus for KeHE through partnerships with organizations near and abroad," stated Laura McCord, Executive Director of Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility at KeHE. "By supporting organizations that focus on rehabilitation of victims, it only made sense for KeHE to expand our reach to help prevent trafficking as well."

Truckers Against Trafficking is committed to educating drivers to identify signs of human trafficking and how to properly report it to law enforcement officials. As an organization that believes business should be used as a force of good, KeHE has helped coordinate the training of over 600 professional truck drivers nationally. As part of an ongoing partnership, more drivers will continue to be trained throughout the year to spot and report trafficking while on the road.

"This training has promoted a lot of dialog throughout the team about what they've seen while on the road," said Jamie Danielson, Safety Coordinator at KeHE. "This now gives our drivers the tools to take action and potentially save a life."

KeHE's internal foundation, KeHE Cares™, has also donated funds to help further Truckers Against Trafficking's cause. Training provided by Truckers Against Trafficking is simple and free. KeHE encourages any company with a driving fleet to complete the certification program because the trucking industry has the power to make a difference.

About KeHE

With its nationwide distribution network, KeHE provides natural & organic, specialty & fresh products to chain and independent grocery and natural food stores and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. KeHE is an employee-owned, B Corporation certified company with over 5,000 employees in the U.S. and Canada. Where KeHE Goes, Goodness Follows.® For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com or check out our social media channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, & LinkedIn.

