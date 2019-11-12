KeHE's Summer Show Recognized for Continued Growth

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KeHE Distributors (KeHE), a national leader in the distribution of natural & organic, specialty and fresh products, has been recognized for the sixth time by the Trade Show News Network (TSNN), as the fastest-growing show.

KeHE's 2019 Summer Show is at the top of the recently released list, that honors the Top 25 Fastest Growing trade shows in net square footage, comparing the size of a show in 2016 to the size of a show in 2018. KeHE will be honored, alongside 24 winners, when the TSNN hosts its annual awards November 15 – 17 in Dallas, TX. KeHE's Executive Director of Marketing, Ari Goldsmith, will also act as a speaker at the conference preceding the award ceremony about transforming trade shows.

KeHE's trade shows allow for its retailer and exhibitor partners alike to connect and sample new products in all categories. The KeHE Summer Show, held annually in February in different locations around the US, highlights products for the upcoming summer season and allows retailers to purchase right on the show floor.

"Each year our shows continue to gain momentum, and our expanding show floor demonstrates KeHE's commitment to foster a community of good food with our retailer and supplier partners at our shows. This award recognizes our dedication to cultivating the best products and brands for our retailers to choose from," said Brandon Barnholt, President and CEO, KeHE.

KeHE's 2019 Summer Show in Nashville, TN welcomed over 4,000 industry professionals and nearly 750 exhibitors from all product categories. KeHE is planning for continued growth and innovation at the next KeHE Summer Show, which will be held February 4 – 5, 2020 in New Orleans, LA. The show is an invite-only event.

About KeHE

With its nationwide distribution network, KeHE provides natural & organic, specialty & fresh products to chain and independent grocery and natural food stores and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. KeHE is an employee-owned, B Corporation certified, company with over 5,000 employees in the U.S. and Canada. Where KeHE Goes, Goodness Follows.® For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com or check out our social media channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, & LinkedIn.

