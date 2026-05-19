Kehua Delivers India's Largest 180MW / 360MWh Standalone Energy Storage Project

XIAMEN, China, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiamen Kehua Digital Energy Tech Co., Ltd. (referred to as Kehua), a global leader in grid-forming (GFM) technology with 38 years of renewables expertise, successfully commissioned India's largest standalone energy storage system (ESS). The 180MW / 360MWh project marks a key milestone in India's renewable energy development, enhancing grid stability.

Kehua Delivers India's Largest Standalone Energy Storage Project: 180MW / 360MWh (May 2026)

Notably, according to an official document released by the National Load Dispatch Centre (NLDC) and GRID-INDIA, Kehua is recognized as a leading manufacturer in the fields of PV and ESS, particularly in grid-forming technology, showcasing its industry leadership and significant position in the Indian market.

Kehua supplied 192 units of its advanced 1.25MW Power Conversion Systems (PCS), designed to operate reliably in extreme environments. Fully compliant with India's latest CEA standards, the system supports key grid functions like fast frequency regulation and voltage control.

To date, Kehua has achieved significant breakthroughs in energy storage technologies and has deployed over 400 grid-forming micro-grid systems worldwide, with total grid-forming storage shipments exceeding 10 GW. Its projects span critical regions and various scenarios, off-grid, weak grid, strong grid, and hybrid applications.

This project highlights Kehua's technological capabilities and commitment to delivering high-performance storage solutions, helping customers maximize value while accelerating the global transition to clean energy.

About Kehua Digital Energy

Founded in 1988, Kehua provides diversified solutions and extensive project experience in photovoltaic, energy storage, micro-grids, and integrated energy services. By the end of 2025, Kehua's global PV installations exceeded 68 GW, with energy storage deployments surpassing 53 GW. Currently, Kehua ranks as the largest PCS (>500kW) supplier (S&P Global), a Tier 1 energy storage supplier, and a Top 10 solar inverter manufacturer (BloombergNEF). Committed to a net-zero future, Kehua aims to drive global sustainability through innovative PV, energy storage, and micro-grid solutions.

SOURCE Xiamen Kehua Digital Energy Tech Co., Ltd.