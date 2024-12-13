Kehua Ranked No.4 in the Global Modular UPS Market Share for Two Consecutive Years

XIAMEN, China, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the renowned research firm Omdia released "2024 Global Modular UPS Market Report," providing insights and analysis on market trends, sharing dynamics and progress in the modular UPS sector. The report highlights Kehua as an innovative leader in the modular UPS sector, ranking fourth globally in market share for 2023, underscoring Kehua's significant influence in the global market.

This success stems from Kehua's keen responsiveness to customer needs and strict quality control, as well as its innovation in R&D, lean production supply chain and far-reaching strategic layout.

Compared to traditional UPS, modular UPS have advantages in dimensions, space occupation, scalability, and maintenance. Kehua has been deeply involved in the industry for years, continuously investing in R&D to enhance product competitiveness. It launched modular UPS with self-developed lithium battery, comprehensively improving the functionality and performance of UPS systems. Kehua has supported projects such as the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Kuwait Ministry of Electricity & Water & Renewable Energy, making it preferred choice for clients worldwide.

Kehua's modular UPS applications in data centers has also been expanding. As a leader in data centers, Kehua operates ten self-built data centers in China. According to the 2023 Sullivan report, Kehua ranks first among large retail data center companies in China with an average rack rate of 80%. The experience and technological accumulation in data center also enhance Kehua UPS with product competitiveness and user benefit.

About Kehua

Founded in 1988, Kehua is a world-leading intelligent power management expert, with the commitment to provide cutting-edge power solutions. Based on 36 years' R&D and manufacturing experience, Kehua ranked No.4 in global modular UPS market share (Omdia), and received the 2023 Global UPS Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award (Frost&Sullivan).

