Kehua Roadshow in Europe Makes Kick-off Presence in Poland

News provided by

Kehua Digital Energy

18 Oct, 2023, 04:58 ET

WARSAW, Poland, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kehua, the expert of PV+ESS solutions with 35 year power conversion technology and experience, has organized its latest C&I ESS presentation and training in Poland, as the inaugural stop of its RenewaRide Roadshow Europe 2023, which included five cities: Warsaw, Lublin, Karkow, Poznan, Gdansk. Many distributors and installers are in attendance. 

Continue Reading
Kehua RenewaRide Roadshow Europe 2023 in Poland
Kehua RenewaRide Roadshow Europe 2023 in Poland

"Kehua RenewaRide aims to introduce PV and ESS products to our key partners and customers. We want to offer positive experiences with our products and solutions during the tour. " Said Jon Zhang, marketing manager of Kehua. 

Key Points of the Kehua Kick-Off Roadshow

  • Explore the cutting-edge PV and ESS solutions, tailored for residential, C&I and large-scale applications:  Kehua demonstrated its latest the latest  energy storage solutions "S³- EStore" and "S³- EStation", which are designed to increase efficiency for C&I companies and large-scale ESS investments. 

For home users, Kehua offers iStoragE series residential ESS which has won IDEA and iF Design Awards for its excellent appearance. During the roadshow, installers participated in the installation of iStoragE on site and surprised by its light weight. 

By integrating PCS, BMS and EMS, the S³- EStore is able to increase PV self-generation and self-consumption rates, reduce electricity bills and increase revenues by taking advantage of peak-valley price, making it a key tool for managing energy use and reducing reliance on the grid, contributing to greater energy independence, cost savings and sustainability.

  • Introducing SPI series photovoltaic string inverters: Known for their reliability and efficiency, these inverters play a key role in the efficient use of renewable energy in both solar farms and C&I applications. 

Kehua product showcase

In addition to flagship solutions such as iStoragE series all-in-one residential ESS, RenewaRide aims to introduce all participants to the refreshed version of SPI X2 series PV inverters for home and business. Attendees are also invited to discuss up close the S³- EStore C&I energy storage system, which was newly unveiled this year, as well as the S³-EStation, a liquid-cooling energy storage system specifically designed for large-scale investments. 

Solfinity has been an active partner in Kehua RenewaRide events in Poland, providing the visitors professional training and hands-on workshops. After touring Poland, Kehua RenewaRide will visit other countries in Europe. Follow Kehua LinkedIn @KehuaDigitalEnergy for roadshow updates! 

Kehua's European aspiration

RenewaRide is another step to strongly mark Kehua's presence in the Polish and European markets. The roadshow will launch a series of Kehua events, showing the company's commitment to building local structures and supporting the European energy transformation. Kehua believes that the closeness and relationship of partners and customers is crucial for business development and that is why they can expect further local events and training tours organized by Kehua.

About Kehua

With 35 years of experience in power conversion technology, Kehua is committed to becoming the world's leading provider of PV and ESS solutions. The company has diversified solutions and rich project experience in photovoltaic, energy storage, micro-grid, wind power, integrated energy services, etc. Its products and solutions are serving in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. Kehua was ranked No.4 global energy storage inverter supplier in shipment terms (S&P Global, formerly IHS Markit 2022) and top 10 solar inverter brands used in term-loan financed projects (BloombergNEF 2022). Kehua will continue to create clean energy with its R&D strength and devote to let every one in the world enjoy a zero-carbon life safely.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2250584/final_poland.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1904051/Kehua_logo___Red_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Kehua Digital Energy

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.