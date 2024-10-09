Kehua Tech Ranked No. 1 in China and No. 3 Worldwide for Energy Storage Inverter Market Share

XIAMEN, China, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report from S&P Global Commodity Insights, based on the 2023 PCS shipment volume statistics, Kehua is ranked as the No.3 energy storage inverter supplier globally and the No.1 energy storage supplier in China. Kehua's consistent growth and strong performance in the storage inverter market highlight the leading position in the industry.

*From top to bottom, left to right Image1: 25MW/55MWh largest BESS project in Bulgaria 2024 Image2: 795MW/1600MWh the largest electrochemical energy storage plant in China 2024 Image3: Ongoing construction of the world's largest grid-forming energy storage project, featuring a capacity of 300MW/1200MWh, located in northwest China 2024 Image4: 100MW/200MWh world’s first large-scale semi-solid-state BESS power plant

Kehua's rise to the top three global energy storage inverter suppliers is a reflection of the unwavering focus on meeting the evolving needs of customers and industry demands. Kehua's ongoing technological innovations, especially breakthroughs in liquid cooling technology and grid-forming energy storage solutions, highlight its advanced capabilities and commitment to excellence. As Kehua continues to expand its presence in the global energy storage inverter market, it remains committed to driving innovation and setting new benchmarks for excellence.

In the future, Kehua will strengthen the cooperation with global partners to jointly promote the sustainable development of the energy industry and contribute to build a clean, efficient and sustainable energy ecosystem for the world.

About Kehua

Based on 36 years of experience in power electronic technology, Kehua has diversified solutions and rich project experience in the fields of photovoltaic, energy storage, micro-grids and integrated energy services. By the end of 2023, Kehua´s PV installation has exceeded 46GW and its energy storage installation has exceeded 15.2GW/8.2GWh globally. Presently, Kehua has become the world's third largest PCS supplier (S&P), a Tier 1 energy storage supplier and a Top 10 solar inverter manufacturer (BloombergNEF). As a reliable PV and ESS expert, Kehua is dedicated to enabling a zero-carbon lifestyle for individuals worldwide.

