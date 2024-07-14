RAZLOG MUNICIPALITY, Bulgaria, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 25 MW / 55 MWh utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) located in Razlog Municipality, Southwestern Bulgaria commenced commercial operations. This significant milestone marks the system as Bulgaria's largest BESS project to date, jointly developed by Kehua, the world-leading PV and ESS solution expert and Solarpro, the largest energy EPC company in Eastern Europe.

Project Overview

Kehua's energy storage solution propels Bulgaria's largest BESS project

Capacity: 25 MW / 55 MWh

Solution: Kehua BCS3450K-B-HUD/T PCS and MV transformer integrated solution

Location: Razlog, Bulgaria

The project is co-located to a 33 MWp PV plant, this hybrid solar plus storage project is seamlessly integrated into the transmission system operator (TSO) grid. Kehua supplied the 1500Vdc PCS and MV transformer integrated solution. This solution can be applied in various applications, such as peak shaving, frequency modulation, and auxiliary grid connection for new energy systems.

Solarpro plans to replicate the success of the Razlog project, leveraging their expertise to advance the integration of cutting-edge, high-reliability energy storage solutions across its Eastern European portfolio. The Razlog BESS project sets a precedent for the future of the renewable energy sector in the region and highlights the key role that Kehua's top-of-the-line PCS innovations and Solarpro's proficiency in hybrid energy projects can play in enabling the smooth integration of solar power and energy storage.

Industry Impact and Future Prospects

Through collaborative efforts from industry leaders like Solarpro and Kehua, this project is an important step towards a more sustainable and resilient energy infrastructure. As the world's leading energy storage provider, Kehua will continue to demonstrate its expertise in achieving sustainable energy transition and grid modernization programs to drive the energy transition and combat climate change.

