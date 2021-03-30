Keifer Rowlands, Phoenix and L.A. Realtor, Joins LGBTQ Victory Fund's Campaign Board

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keifer Rowlands, a Phoenix and Los Angeles-based realtor and out gay member of the LGBTQ community, today announced he has recently been accepted as an active member of the Victory Campaign Board (VCB), a subsidiary of the Victory Fund.

LGBTQ Victory Fund is the only national organization dedicated to electing out LGBTQ people who can further equality at all levels of government. Its VCB helps recruit candidates to run for office, reviews candidate applications, votes on endorsements, and raises campaign money for endorsed candidates.

Keifer Rowlands

Commenting on the significance of his new affiliation, Mr. Rowlands said, "I am excited to be a part of this progressive and forward-thinking organization of people that are actively making a difference at all levels of government to advance the cause of equality."

"A passion for helping people has always been in my DNA, and that passion led me to my 25 years' professional career as a realtor presently and, previously, a mortgage banker," he added. "As a realtor, I love what I do every day helping people to buy their starter home, or buy or sell their dream home or multi-family rental properties."

"Yet in recent years I've felt a growing unease as I've watched the US and my dual home states of Arizona and California struggle to balance compassion and equality with fiscal and social responsibility. That has fueled my growing interest in public policy. And that led me through the doors of the LGBTQ Victory Fund's Campaign Board, where I feel at home, in my element, inspired and excited to actively participate on the front lines of the political process."

About Keifer Rowlands

Based in both Phoenix and Los Angeles, Keifer Rowlands is a real estate professional (keiferrowlands.com) with over 25 years' experience as a real estate, mortgage and sales executive.

He is a licensed real estate broker with eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, which is the fastest-growing, global residential real estate company with more than 30,000 agents in the US, Canada, UK and Australia. He focuses on residential real estate, and the firm's scale provides Keifer with access to an extraordinary depth of technological resources enabling him to offer his clients unrivalled professional services.

Prior to beginning his career in residential real estate, Keifer previously served as a sales and sales management executive in the SoCal mortgage industry including US, Wells Fargo and Chase banks spanning Palm Springs to Malibu.

