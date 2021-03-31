KeifeRx Builds Leadership Team with Announcement of Chris Hoyt as Chief Executive Officer

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KeifeRx, LLC, an emerging clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of new treatment options for neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that Chris Hoyt, former Co-Founder and CFO of Upskill Inc., has been appointed to serve as Chief Executive Officer.

Hoyt is an entrepreneurial executive who brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role as KeifeRx CEO, including starting, funding and operating venture-backed companies across a multitude of industries. He has been responsible for raising over $400 million in debt and equity and has completed over two dozen acquisitions and licensing agreements totaling more than $2 billion to date. He is active in the early-stage start-up ecosystem as a co-founder and board member of organizations including Yet Analytics, Digital Harbor Foundation, and BTS Software Solutions. He is also a venture partner at Moonshoots Capital and an advisor for a number of other high-growth companies.

"We are fortunate to have been able to bring on an individual of Chris' caliber and experience. His leadership and expertise in the financing rounds, as well as his knowledge of efficient partnering strategies, will be invaluable in helping KeifeRx establish itself as a commercial organization with a diverse pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors," said Dr. Charbel Moussa, Co-Founder and Director of KeifeRx's Scientific Advisory Board.

"I am thrilled to join the highly accomplished and dynamic team at KeifeRx. Co-founders Dr. Moussa and Dr. Fernando Pagan, stand on the precipice of an important evolution in the way the medical community thinks about neurodegenerative diseases and how we treat them," said Hoyt.

KeifeRx is clinical-stage life sciences company that focuses on a family of drugs called tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that trigger degradation of malfunctioning species, mitigating their pathological toxic effects. KeifeRx was founded in 2019 to redefine the treatment experience for patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases and movement disorders which include but are not limited to, Alzheimer's Disease, Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's Disease. KeifeRx is a DMV Angels backed company. For more information, visit www.keiferx.com.

