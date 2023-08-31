Keiki O Ka 'Āina Supports Families Directly Affected by Maui Fires

Local non-profit funds families through their Laulima Giving Program and is immediately hiring

HONOLULU, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keiki O Ka 'Āina KOKA strengthens community efforts by immediately allocating $250,000 to families directly affected by Lahaina fires by offering job opportunities and rallying public support through their 'Adopt-A-Family' Laulima Giving Program.

"First and foremost, we deeply express our heartfelt aloha to those impacted by the Maui fires," said Momi Akana CEO of KOKA. "Our thoughts and prayers have been with the affected community. We extend our sincerest mahalo to those aiding the recovery efforts of this tragedy. We have several upcoming events to further support collaborative efforts."

Keiki O Ka 'Āina's He Lei Piko Conference 2023 will be held Thursday, Aug. 31 at the Sheraton Waikiki from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. This year's theme is Lawe I Ka Ma'alea A Kū'ono'ono -- Take Wisdom and Make It Deep. A journey of understanding heritage, roots, and ancestry as an integral tool for carving out the future and embracing cultural wisdom.

"Planned before the Maui tragedy, tomorrow's conference demonstrates solidarity of our local caregivers, educators, and community leaders during this time of crisis," said Akana. "This amplifies the need of our social services to support mental health, effectively use resources to rebuild lives, and keep our families strong."

Over 400 attendees from the U.S. Department of Health, FEMA, Your 'Ohana Network partners, Liliuokalani Trust, Kamehameha Schools, Hawaii's early childhood education, and social services agencies, will hear from internationally renowned speakers offering cultural knowledge to empower community diversity, including keynote speaker Earl Kawaʻa, Hawaiian Resource Specialist, and Eddie Walker of New Zealand. For event details and complete speaker bios, click here.

Keiki O Ka 'Āina is actively recruiting individuals with early education and social service backgrounds in an immediate need to hire qualified personnel for Home Visiting Parent Educator and Childcare Aide to directly service the communities impacted by the Lahaina fires. Contact Sonya Zabala, [email protected] or (808) 843-2502.

"This is an opportunity for people who may have worked in this capacity in Lahaina to restart their career and earn sustainable income," said Akana.

The public can participate in Keiki O Ka 'Āina's efforts by "Adopting-A-Family" through the Laulima Giving Program or by donation at the Pearlridge Center's Keiki Ho'olaule'a on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. Both opportunities focus on providing immediate and lasting support for families impacted by the Lahaina fires.

Keiki O Ka 'Āina is dedicated to building strong communities by educating children, supporting families, strengthening communities, and perpetuating culture. Founded in 1996, Keiki O Ka 'Āina Family Learning Centers (KOKA-FLC) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) Charitable Organization registered with the State of Hawaii. Keiki O Ka 'Āina provides 19 Hawaiian culture-based programs for families across four islands with a dedicated staff of over 100. Our address is 3097 Kalihi Street, Honolulu, Hawaii 96819. Contact us at (808) 843-2502.or visit https://www.koka.org/.

