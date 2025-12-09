Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo Wins Grand Prize at Eco Mark Award 2025

- Keio Plaza Hotel Recognized for Its Company-wide Sustainability Promotion, Food Waste Reduction and Installation of Clothing Collection Boxes -

TOKYO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keio Plaza Hotel Co., Ltd. received the highest award, the Grand Prize, at the Eco Mark Award 2025, an awards program hosted by the Japan Environment Association, a public-interest foundation. This program has been held annually since 2010, and the company has become the second hotel to receive this highest honor. And this marks the first time a participant from the hotel industry has received this distinction since the award was renamed the "Grand Prize" in 2017.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202512030257-O1-e39ymoNg

Special website: https://www.keioplaza.com/sdgs/index.html

This award recognizes Keio Plaza Hotel's multifaceted endeavors, including its establishment of a company-wide SDGs Promotion Committee centered around its "SDGs Promotion" newly created in June 2024, and its efforts to reduce food wastes by transforming "mottainai" (Japanese term for "too good to waste") into "delicious" food products, and measures to promote resource recycling through the installation of unnecessary clothing collection boxes, an idea originating from its employee. The Keio Plaza Hotel will continue to contribute to the development of a sustainable society as part of its efforts to maintain its position as a hotel chosen by its guests.

Examples of Initiatives that Led to the Award:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202512030257-O3-kZMH5JF1.pdf

What is the Eco Mark Award

Established in 2010, this annual award program is hosted by the Japan Environment Association. It recognizes companies and organizations that significantly contribute to building a sustainable society by providing consumers with environmentally conscious products and services, and by implementing corporate environmental improvement efforts. It is one of Japan's most prestigious awards recognizing various environmental and societal endeavors.

What is the Eco Mark

Eco Mark has played a key role as one of the founding organizations of the Global Ecolabelling Network (GEN), a worldwide environmental labelling network compliant with ISO 14024 since its inception. Furthermore, the "Hotel and Ryokan" Eco Mark certification was listed as one of the reliable sustainability certifications meeting the standards of "Travalyst," a global partnership involving major worldwide booking sites, in September 2024.

About Keio Plaza Hotel: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202512030257-O2-35Ab5FxT.pdf

SOURCE Keio Plaza Hotel Co., Ltd.