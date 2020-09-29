Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic To Host World's Largest Gathering of the Angel Capital Community

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic hosts an annual Investor Capital Expo ('Expo') to showcase the best companies that have completed the rigorous Keiretsu Forum due diligence process and are actively funding. This event is traditionally held in the Lincoln Ballroom at the Philadelphia Union League in October and draws over 400 accredited investors from across North America. Due to pandemic safety guidelines, the Expo had to be reinvented. The change presented an opportunity to exceed the scope and expectations of previous events.

For the first time, Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic has partnered with sister-organizations in the Pacific Northwest/ Rockies and Northern California regions to present a multi-day, multi-city event that will shadow other investor events in scope and deal-flow.

The Expo will be presented on a robust event management platform that Keiretsu Forum customized to meet an investment forum's unique needs. Expo will kick-off on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, with Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic serving as the host. Sessions will continue on October 28 and November 11, 2020. Accredited investors who register are automatically registered for all three sessions.

Thirty-six unique companies will present to attendees over the course of the three-session Expo without duplication. The custom event platform enables follow-on deep-dive breakout sessions with each presenting company, as well as the ability to schedule one-on-one meetings throughout and after the timeline of the event.

Attendance at this state-of-the-art investment Expo will come from the 2,000+ Keiretsu Forum North America members, members of angel groups affiliated with the Angel Capital Association, members of the 34 angel groups we syndicate with, and investors from over 100 Family Office partnerships.

For more information and registration for Expo visit http://www.investorcapitalexpo.com/

Since 2011 Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic has been part of Keiretsu Forum, the world's largest and most active investment community of early-stage angel investors. Keiretsu Forum now includes 53 Chapters on 4 continents. The organization is renowned for its thorough due diligence and exceptional deal flow. For more information on becoming a member, topics related to the Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic and South-East process, or to book Howard Lubert for a keynote, panel, or training opportunities, please contact Cindi Sutera at 610-613-2773.

