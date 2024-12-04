KEISHA BRESCIA JOINS ASSEMBLY AS ITS FIRST GLOBAL CHIEF TRANSFORMATION OFFICER

Stagwell (STGW) executive brings 20+ years of transformational experience to the agency

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembly, a global media agency, announced today the appointment of Keisha Brescia as its first Global Chief Transformation Officer. In this role, Brescia will lead an ambitious transformation agenda focused on operating models for the future, internal back-office systems, operational effectiveness, business tools and M&A integration. Brescia will report directly to Global CEO Rick Acampora and will join the agency's global leadership team, working alongside a diverse group of industry leaders.

Keisha Brescia, Global Chief Transformation Officer, Assembly

Brescia joins Assembly from Stagwell and has over two decades of experience in senior leadership roles focused on agency transformation. Previously serving as Managing Director of Financial Operations and Senior Vice President of Finance Operations, she has played a crucial role in organizational effectiveness, corporate acquisition, post-acquisition integrations, and M&A processes, including Stagwell's merger of Assembly and Forward PMX.

"Keisha's ability to balance vision with operational precision makes her uniquely suited to this role, and she's already been a fantastic partner to me," said Acampora. "With her track record of guiding teams and organizations through meaningful change, her leadership will ensure that our people and clients experience the best of what Assembly can offer and that we are continuously living our proposition of Finding The Change That Fuels Growth."

With female executives in key global roles, the agency continues to prioritize inclusive leadership as a driver of creativity and innovation. Brescia adds, "I'm proud to join a team of dynamic leaders, including so many talented women who are shaping the future of the agency. Transformation is about creating systems that unlock potential and drive meaningful outcomes, and I'm excited to help Assembly continue its momentum."

Brescia's appointment is effective immediately.

