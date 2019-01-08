Keiter Celebrates 40 Years of Business

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keiter, the largest, independent Certified Public Accounting firm in Central Virginia, marks 40 years of serving and supporting the central Virginia community.

Keiter is launching a Bright Future of Serving the Community campaign to mark its 40th year in business.

Founded on December 1, 1978 by Robert Keiter, Bill Stephens, Carroll Hurst, Ted Gary, and Bub Shreaves, Keiter has grown into the third largest accounting firm in Central Virginia with 81 CPAs and 160 total employees and has built a national reputation for assurance, consulting and advisory, and taxation services.

"This is a remarkable milestone," said Gary Wallace, Managing Partner of Keiter. "Since our founding, we have differentiated ourselves by delivering outstanding client service, provide rewarding careers, and supporting our communities. Those mission-driven characteristics have helped us become one of the largest and most successful independent Certified Public Accounting firms in the nation."

To mark the occasion, Keiter has established a campaign to support non-profit organizations in Central Virginia to begin in 2019. The campaign, A Bright Future of Serving the Community, will feature the Firm's involvement with 40 organizations with the purpose of bringing awareness to those organizations. The campaign will conclude with a special contribution campaign in the fall, after each of the 40 organizations have been highlighted in a 40 week long social media campaign.

Keiter celebrated the firm's 40th anniversary at an offsite event that was attended by current staff and retired partners.

Keiter was founded in 1978 and provides a full range of financial services to businesses and their owners. The Keiter team is always focused on providing fresh insights and creating new opportunities to help businesses grow. The Firm has over 160 employees in its Richmond office and is the third largest accounting firm in Richmond with 81 CPAs. Keiter has developed specialized expertise in serving the real estate, construction, manufacturing, and financial services industries, as well as nonprofit entities. For more information on the Firm, please visit www.keitercpa.com.

