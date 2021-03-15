Keiter Receives CMMC Registered Practitioner Organization Approval

GLEN ALLEN, Va., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keiter CPAs is pleased to announce that the leader of the Firm's Risk Advisory service team has received Registered Practitioner status with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Accreditation Body. In addition, Keiter has become a Registered Provider Organization (RPO) in the CMMC Marketplace.

The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) is a cybersecurity framework that the Department of Defense (DoD) has instituted for prime and subcontractors wanting to provide products or services to the DoD. The CMMC framework has five maturity levels that DoD contractors will be subject to based on the type of sensitive information they have access to during their service contract.

"This new certification framework will help to protect our nation's security by limiting access to contractors who meet security standards," explained Scott McAuliffe, CPA, CISA, CFE, Partner in charge of Risk Advisory Services. "Many DoD contractors will need assistance in performing their assessments, identifying gaps, and developing corrective action plans. With the CMMC RPO accreditation, Keiter can now assist DoD contractors with these assessments."

Keiter's Risk Advisory Services team has been providing cybersecurity services and consulting on the major IT frameworks such as NIST SP 800-171, NIST SP 800-53, HIPAA, and others for close to 20 years. The team can help with Readiness Assessments and Gap Analyses Against the CMMC Framework, Assistance with Remediating Gaps Identified during Readiness Assessment, and Assistance with NIST SIP 800-171 Self-Assessment that is recorded in Supplier Performance Risk System.

About Keiter

Keiter was founded in 1978 and provides a full range of financial services to businesses and their owners. The Keiter team is always focused on providing fresh insights and creating new opportunities to help businesses grow. The Firm has over 160 employees in its Richmond office and is the third largest accounting firm in Richmond with over 80 CPAs. Keiter has developed specialized expertise in serving the real estate, construction, manufacturing, and financial services industries, as well as nonprofit entities. For more information on the Firm, please visit www.keitercpa.com.

For more information on CMMC services, please visit www.keitercpa.com/services/consulting-advisory/cybersecurity-services/cmmc-service.

CONTACT: Mike Gray, [email protected], 804-354-0964

