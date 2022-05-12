Keiter Wins Marketing Achievement Award for Website Development

GLEN ALLEN, Va., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Accounting Marketing (AAM) unveiled the winners of the Marketing Achievement Awards on May 2, 2022, at the AAM Summit Conference in Louisville, Kentucky with over 200 in attendance. Keiter was recognized in this nationwide industry competition for website development with a budget of under $35,000.

"The award reflects the innovative thinking and ingenuity of the Keiter marketing team to build an insight driven website that focuses on user experience (UX)," said Brian Swanson, Chief SEO Strategist. "FlashPoint Digital is pleased to have been a part of the design, development, and initial optimization of the Keiter site."

"This award is a reflection of Keiter's strategic growth initiative focused on finding ideal clients that our team of opportunity advisors can best serve," explained Gary Wallace, Keiter's Managing Partner. "This award would not be possible without the wonderfully creative, strategic, and brand-minded individuals on our Marketing Team."

AAM's Marketing Achievement Awards features awards across multiple categories including advertising, branding, business development initiative, collateral and content marketing, events, marketing and PR campaigns, video and multimedia, website, corporate social responsibility, and diversity, equity and inclusion. Access the list of 2022 AAM/MAA winners.

Flashpoint Digital consulted on the development of the award winning Keiter website. They provide search engine optimization and website development services to professionals service organizations including Certified Public Accountants, Chartered Accountants, law firms, and others in the United States, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. For more information on the firm visit www.flashpointmarketing.biz.

Keiter was founded in 1978 and provides a full range of financial services to businesses and their owners. The Keiter team is always focused on providing fresh insights and creating new opportunities to help businesses grow. The Firm has over 160 employees in its Richmond office and is the third largest accounting firm in Richmond with over 80 CPAs. Keiter has developed specialized expertise in serving the real estate, construction, manufacturing, and financial services industries, as well as nonprofit entities. For more information on the Firm, please visit www.keitercpa.com.

CONTACT: Mike Gray, [email protected]

