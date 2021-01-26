Keith Abramson joins ElectroNeek as VP of Sales

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectroNeek, recently named one of the RPA Momentum Market Leaders by G2, today announced that it has hired Keith Abramson as Global VP of Sales.

With over 11 years of sales leadership experience in early-stage SaaS startups, Keith has deep experience in both the creation and execution of hypergrowth sales strategies. Prior to joining Electroneek, Keith held early-stage leadership roles in Tufin (IPO - $450M), Darktrace (Pre-IPO, $2B), and Kyriba (Acquired - $1B).

"I'm thrilled for the opportunity to build and scale upon the incredible success and momentum the ElectroNeek team has achieved to date, in just 2 years since launch. It's a testament to both the perfect product-market fit, and the heretofore unfulfilled latent need for RPA solutions in the SME space. SME businesses can often receive short shrift on innovative new technology, due to the overwhelming focus on the enterprise. ElectroNeek has bridged that gap, dramatically lowering the barrier to entry by creating an RPA platform that is incredibly frictionless to acquire, learn, adopt, and deploy. Catering to an underserved market, ElectroNeek is poised for continued momentum in the explosively-growing RPA sector, and I couldn't be more excited to be part of this journey."

Keith Abramson, VP of Sales, ElectroNeek

"Keith is a great addition to our executive team as we move from founder-driven sales to building processes and regional structure to support our growth across geographies and industry boundaries".

Sergey Yudovskiy, CEO, ElectroNeek

About ElectroNeek

ElectroNeek Robotics was founded at the end of 2018 in New York by a team of RPA implementation veterans and within 2 years became globally recognized for its ease of use, developer's UX, and business model. ElectroNeek is part of Y Combinator, Plug and Play, and has established technology and go-to-market partnerships with Microsoft, Oracle, and Nvidia.

ElectroNeek has more than 200 clients globally, and Its largest clients include Electrolux, BDO, and Epiroc. ElectroNeek, with its novel developer UX and one-of-a-kind licensing model, has been already dubbed as the global RPA market disruptor.

