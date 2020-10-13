Keith Barnes Named Market President for Cigna's Commercial Business in North Texas and Oklahoma

In this role, his responsibilities include driving market growth by creating customer value and ensuring that the local market strategy, product and network offerings meet evolving customer and client needs. While focusing on improving health care affordability, predictability, and simplicity for Cigna's clients and customers, he will collaborate with area health care professionals and health systems to help improve the health of Cigna's customers, and lead Cigna's efforts to serve local communities.

"Keith Barnes is an accomplished and skilled leader who understands the complexities of the local market. He is committed to driving value for our customers and clients, and with his extensive broker and client relationships in North Texas and Oklahoma, he is exceptionally well-suited to drive sales and customer growth," said Ralph Holmes, senior vice president for Cigna's U.S. commercial business in the Southwest region.

Barnes comes to Cigna with more than 33 years of commercial, public sector and market sales leadership experience within the health care industry. Most recently, he was senior divisional vice president at Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC)/Blue Cross Blue Shield. While at HCSC, he was responsible for leading profit and loss performance, client relations, and retention and growth strategies. He also directed new business development and existing account management across a five-state territory. Prior to that, he held a variety of progressive leadership roles at Aetna, PacifiCare, and Prudential HealthCare.

Barnes earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Stephen F. Austin University. He will be based at Cigna's regional headquarters in Plano.

Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates, Express Scripts companies or their affiliates, and Life Insurance Company of North America. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 185 million customer relationships around the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

