Keith Clouse Inducted into Prestigious College of Labor and Employment Lawyers

DALLAS, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The College of Labor and Employment Lawyers, a non-profit professional association honoring the leading lawyers nationwide in the practice of labor and employment law, has selected Clouse Brown PLLC name partner Keith Clouse as a fellow of the organization.

"Keith continues to distinguish himself in the field of labor and employment law," said Clouse Brown name partner Alyson Brown. "He has achieved numerous accomplishments throughout his career, but this fellowship marks a true pinnacle in his long list of professional accolades."

Fellows of the College are recognized as distinguished members of the labor and employment community who promote achievement, advancement, and excellence in the practice by setting standards of professionalism and civility, by sharing their experience and knowledge, and by acting as a resource for academia, the government, the judiciary and the community at large. To be considered for fellowship, nominees must have been practicing labor and employment law for at least 20 years.

The 24th installation of Fellows will be held Nov. 9 in New Orleans, during the American Bar Association Labor and Employment Law Section's continuing legal education conference. With the current installation, the College is represented by more than 1,400 members in 46 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and eight Canadian provinces.

"This is a great honor for me and one of the high points in my career," said Clouse. "I'm grateful to my colleagues who selected me for the College and I look forward to continuing to provide the highest caliber of service to our clients."

Board Certified in Labor and Employment Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Keith has more than a quarter century of experience representing senior-level and C-suite executives, business owners, physicians, and corporations in complex employment litigation, arbitration, and negotiations. Business and medical professionals consistently rely on Keith for employment law expertise and advice on contracts, covenants not to compete, severance agreements, equity awards, trade secret disputes, and breach of fiduciary duty claims.

Keith is regularly selected to D Magazine's list of the Best Lawyers in Dallas, Texas Super Lawyers, and The Best Lawyers in America, for his work in labor and employment law.

About Clouse Brown PLLC

Clouse Brown is a Dallas-based employment law boutique. The firm represents senior executives, business owners, physicians, corporations and others in a variety of complex employment litigation, arbitration and negotiation matters. For more information, visit ClouseBrown.com.

