Keith D'Agostino Scholarship for Cancer Survivors Announces National Opportunity for Undergraduate Students Pursuing Academic and Leadership Excellence

OYSTER BAY, N.Y., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Keith D'Agostino Scholarship for Cancer Survivors officially announces a new academic opportunity designed to recognize undergraduate students whose experiences as cancer survivors have shaped their commitment to resilience, leadership, and future service. Established by Keith D'Agostino, the scholarship reflects a broader mission to support students who continue to pursue educational achievement while overcoming significant personal challenges.

The Keith D'Agostino Scholarship for Cancer Survivors is open to currently enrolled undergraduate students attending accredited colleges or universities. Applicants must identify as cancer survivors, with all cancer types and stages of survivorship eligible for consideration. Through this initiative, Keith D'Agostino seeks to acknowledge students whose personal journeys demonstrate perseverance, determination, and a forward-looking commitment to making meaningful contributions within their professions and communities.

The scholarship includes a one-time award of $1,000 and invites applicants to submit an original essay between 500 and 600 words responding to the following prompt: "How has your journey as a cancer survivor shaped your understanding of resilience, and how do you plan to apply that strength to your future professional or community leadership roles?"

Applications for the Keith D'Agostino Scholarship for Cancer Survivors remain open until January 15, 2027. The selected recipient will be announced on February 15, 2027.

Keith D'Agostino establishes the scholarship as part of an ongoing commitment to recognizing individuals who demonstrate strength through adversity while continuing to pursue ambitious educational and professional goals. Raised in a first-generation Italian family in New York, Keith D'Agostino develops a strong work ethic early in life and graduates from Hofstra University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in only three years. His career continues into a successful nearly three-decade tenure in the financial industry, where he currently serves as a Senior Managing Director.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Keith D'Agostino remains deeply involved in mentorship, family life, and community engagement. His leadership experience includes years of volunteer service as a baseball coach and his role as a trustee for the East Woods School. Through the Keith D'Agostino Scholarship for Cancer Survivors, he aims to encourage students who reflect the same perseverance and dedication that define many survivor experiences.

The scholarship announcement arrives during a time when conversations surrounding resilience, mental strength, and long-term survivorship continue to gain national attention across educational and healthcare communities. The Keith D'Agostino Scholarship for Cancer Survivors contributes to these discussions by creating a platform that highlights the voices and aspirations of students whose experiences with cancer influence their perspectives on leadership and service.

Applicants are encouraged to present thoughtful, original essays that demonstrate how survivorship informs their future goals, decision-making, and commitment to helping others. The review process focuses on authenticity, clarity of vision, and the applicant's understanding of resilience developed through personal experience.

Keith D'Agostino notes that the scholarship is intended to support individuals who continue to move forward with purpose despite significant challenges. The initiative reflects recognition that many cancer survivors bring unique perspectives to classrooms, workplaces, and communities because of the obstacles they have navigated and the strength they continue to demonstrate.

SOURCE Keith D’Agostino Scholarship