Keith Droz Appointed Icon Corporate Chef

"Keith took on the responsibility of Executive Chef at House of Cards during a critical period in its development and successfully transformed and elevated the dining to a world-class experience, including being named one of America's Best 100 Restaurants by OpenTable. He has collaborated with our Chefs at our other venues and is respected and highly regarded by our staffs. I'm proud to have Keith in this important position."

Droz reports to Icon's Senior Vice President and Director of Restaurants Blake Miller.

About Icon Entertainment:

Icon Entertainment was founded by celebrated entrepreneur and real estate investor Bill Miller. The company currently owns and operates the Johnny Cash Museum, Patsy Cline Museum, Nudie's Honky Tonk, House of Cards, Johnny Cash's Kitchen & Saloon and Skull's Rainbow Room in Nashville, Tennessee. Icon has also acquired commercial real estate totaling in six properties and over 110,000 square feet in downtown Nashville. To date, Icon's establishments have welcomed millions of patrons since it first opened the Johnny Cash Museum in April 2013. Outlets like National Geographic, Marie Claire, Conde Nast's Traveler, USA Today, AAA, TripAdvisor, Forbes, Time, Rolling Stone, Southern Living, etc. have all honored their establishments with distinctions solidifying their foothold as must-visit attractions and dining experiences in Music City.

