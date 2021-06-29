Keith Edwards Appointed Chief Executive Officer Of N2 Biomedical

BEDFORD, Mass., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- N2 Biomedical, a leading provider of coating and surface treatment solutions to the medical device industry, is pleased to announce that Keith Edwards has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Edwards will assume leadership of all aspects of the organization and will oversee the implementation of N2's growth strategy.

Mr. Edwards brings a wealth of expertise to this role, with more than 20 years of experience within the medical device industry and a particular focus on the orthopedic market. Most recently, he served as SVP & General Manager of Hamilton Thorne, Ltd., and prior to this role, served as President & CEO of Biocoat, Inc. Preceding his role at Biocoat, Mr. Edwards served in numerous senior management positions within Biomet Orthopedics during his five-year tenure. He is a graduate of Union College and attended New York Medical College.

"Keith's broad experience in the orthopedic space makes him an ideal fit for his role at N2, and we are thrilled to have him join at this point in N2's evolution," said Trevor Wahlbrink, a Partner at Ampersand Capital Partners and member of the Board of Directors. "He has a proven ability to lead innovative service companies and has personally overseen thoughtful growth and expansion within this market. Under Keith's leadership, N2 is well-positioned to continue to bring its innovative coating and surface treatment technologies to the medical device market."

Mr. Edwards commented, "N2 Biomedical has an excellent surface treatment offering, superb culture, and a team committed to excellence and each client's success. I look forward to advancing organic growth at N2 and supporting our dedicated team."

About N2 Biomedical

Established in 2013, N2 provides coating and surface treatment development and application services for implantable and other medical devices utilized in orthopedic, cardiovascular, and other healthcare end-markets. N2 is ISO-13485 certified, FDA GMP-compliant, and operates in a 27,000 square foot facility with laboratory, manufacturing, and cleanroom space to service all customer and regulatory requirements. The company leverages its proprietary processes and equipment to provide customized solutions that enhance the characteristics of various materials in critical applications, including lubricity, infection resistance, biocompatibility and tissue integration, and wear and corrosion resistance. Additional information about N2 Biomedical is available at www.n2bio.com.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm with more than $2 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston and Amsterdam, Ampersand leverages its unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. Additional information about Ampersand is available at www.ampersandcapital.com.

SOURCE Ampersand Capital Partners

Related Links

www.ampersandventures.com

