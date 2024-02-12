Keith McTigue Steps into COO Role at Extra Duty Solutions

SHELTON, Conn., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In December 2023, Keith McTigue was promoted to Chief Operating Officer at Extra Duty Solutions, a leading provider of off-duty police management solutions. McTigue brings a wealth of leadership experience and an extensive background in military and law enforcement service to his new role.

Keith McTigue, COO of Extra Duty Solutions

A distinguished professional and a United States Coast Guard Academy graduate, McTigue holds degrees in Mathematics, Computer Science, and Educational/Instructional Technology. With a decorated 27-year career in the Coast Guard, Captain McTigue, a fixed and rotary-wing aviator, served in many senior executive and organizational leadership roles.

For over five years, McTigue has been an invaluable asset to Extra Duty Solutions, contributing significantly to the company's success. Serving most recently as Vice President of Internal Operations, he demonstrated exceptional proficiency in managing complex internal mechanisms, driving operational excellence, and fostering growth.

In his new capacity as COO, McTigue will oversee daily business and administrative operations, improve operational procedures, and establish policies that align with the company's vision and culture. He will be crucial in building positive relationships with clients, prospects, and vendors, further solidifying the company's position as an industry leader.

"We've conquered several challenges over the last few years, all of which I've found truly exciting," says McTigue. "The growth here has been remarkable, and I look forward to leading our team to even greater heights in 2024 and beyond."

McTigue's appointment to Chief Operating Officer signifies Extra Duty Solutions' commitment to excellence, innovation, and continued growth. His dedication, leadership, and pursuit of excellence make him an invaluable asset to the company and its mission.

Providing administration of off-duty programs as well as an active-duty scheduling platform for the law enforcement community, Extra Duty Solutions has over 175 clients across 23 states. Services include vendor management, job scheduling, billing, collections, payroll, and more. For more information, visit extradutysolutions.com.

For more info:

Kim Guarnaccia, Head of Marketing

Extra Duty Solutions

475 414-0362

kim@extradutysolutions.com

SOURCE Extra Duty Solutions